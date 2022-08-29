The Top 7 Administrative Software Systems to Consider

Most businesses, regardless of size, always have several plates spinning at any one time. For small businesses especially, handling multiple tasks simultaneously is unavoidable but also could pose a challenge if any one plate slips. So, depending on the task, it can lead to chaos, allow inefficiencies to creep into your processes, and affect performance at various levels.

To avoid stress and disasters at all costs, it makes sense for small businesses to consider incorporating administrative software systems. Certainly, when used right, a system can help you manage critical areas of your business more effectively and efficiently. More importantly, you will be in control of your business operations at all times.

Small organizations and startups invest in administrative software systems to improve processes, predict risks, and boost overall efficiency. Ultimately, this leads to more revenue down the line. So, here are the top 7 administrative software systems you can use to get a better grip on day-to-day activities and take your business to the next level.

1. Scoro

If you need a business management solution that offers all the critical features required to manage various challenges, go for Scoro. It handles projects, tasks, billing, reporting, team collaboration, and more.

Key Features:

Customizable KPI dashboards

Sharing of meeting schedules and team calendar

Pre-set templates for quotation and invoicing

It also includes project, task, and time management

Why Your Business Needs It

Scoro helps streamline the entire work progress. Likewise, you are spared the hassle of investing in various tools. Scoro also offers advanced business intelligence features ideal for easing novice entrepreneurs’ management challenges.

2. OnPay

An efficient payroll system that’s easy to set up and run is a must for any business with plans to grow. OnPay is a top-rated payroll software and HR platform that makes running payroll a breeze and automates a host of tedious back office tasks. Between a user-friendly interface and knowledgeable support staff, they certainly will have you up and running in no time.

Key Features:

Full-service payroll from any device

Handles all tax filings and payments

Available in all 50 states with no extra fees for multiple pay runs

Self-service employee portal simplifies HR processes such as new hire onboarding and PTO requests

Best-in-class integrations with top accounting and time-tracking software

Why Your Business Needs It

This award-winning payroll software is comparably the best one for small businesses. It can easily integrate with most accounting and time-tracking systems, automates tax filings, and is also one of the only providers with an accuracy guarantee. Moreover, their expert customer service team offers free account migration and support by phone, email, or chat.

3. ProofHub

If you want to go beyond conventional emailing and try a different approach, ProofHub is especially just right for you. It comes with a string of tools that help integrate various project management features in one place. Collaborate seamlessly with the team and keep everyone in the loop while focusing on what’s necessary.

Key Features:

Easy online team discussions

Task delegation

Also includes project history reporting and tracking

Highly secure file storage

Why Your Business Needs It

ProofHub is the best software for improving team collaboration and focusing on what’s important for your organization. It offers all the business tools you need to use in one convenient place.

4. WORKetc

If your new business is looking for a robust platform for CRM and project management collaboration, certainly go for WORKetc. This small business software is powering the growth of over 1200 businesses globally. WORKetc also offers the ideal alternative to hassling integrations and expensive web apps.

Key Features:

Effortlessly links timesheets, documents, notes, and contacts to projects

Helps manage complex project budgets

All invoice and revenue tasks across departments are captured automatically

Offers live support, web forms, and email for supporting tickets, also

Why Your Business Needs It

This all-in-one web-based CRM system helps eliminate multiple logins and costly integrations. It keeps all your team members on the same page to discuss and resolve issues without delay.

5. Timely

Making the optimal use of business time can be of immense value to any business. That’s why you need Timely, the business software that automates time tracking. You get an accurate and confidential record of time spent in various activities such as meetings, emails, video calls, and conferences.

Key Features:

Accurate and automatic tracking of time spent on business activities

Access to real-time project dashboards

Also includes advanced reporting systems

Information about capacity and hourly rates

Why Your Business Needs It

Timely can be highly valuable for your small business as it helps streamline the entire time tracking process. The software automatically records everything your team works on. Additionally, it reduces time management overhead noticeably. Indeed, you will notice a significant improvement in reporting and invoicing accuracy.

6. Process Bliss

Your search for a powerful and affordable business management software ends at Process Bliss. It provides one place for building and storing all your company processes and policies. It also offers collaboration features, allowing teams to discuss critical issues with access to status overviews.

Key Features:

Centralize all procedures as templates in one place

You also can automate assignments and collaborate on the same platform

Helps better management of workflow and data capture

Know what’s happening instantly with reports and dashboards

Why Your Business Needs It

Process Bliss is easily one of the best business management software for small businesses. It can scale effortlessly as you grow. This software can help you remain consistent while providing easy tracking.

7. Sage

Sage is a cloud-based software and suite designed to provide an in-depth view into multiple parts of your business, such as finance and HR. Get real-time information about these and other critical areas of business operations for making informed decisions.

Key Features:

You get a full range of products for managing critical areas of your business

The software also can help improve customer relationships, services management, payment processing, business intelligence, and others

Best suited for startups, SMEs, and small enterprises

Why Your Business Needs It

Your business can benefit from integrating this comprehensive and features-rich administrative management software. Because, it offers a complete suite of integrated applications to take care of finance, sales, customer service, and lots more.

Ready to rid yourself of the stress of all the spinning plates? The business management software needs of every company vary depending on the nature, size, workflow, and processes, certainly. But hopefully, with these diverse top systems listed above, your small business finds some administrative software system options to help keep your business running smoothly and efficiently.