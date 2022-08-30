Cutting Costs While Preserving Value – Small Business Show 383 – Business Brain

The future is uncertain. Are we headed for a recession as the Fed works to tame inflation by increasing interest rates? Will fuel prices come down or are they headed for double digits?

To prepare for the worst, it’s time to look at your Small Business costs to find places where you can save money while preserving the value you add to your customers. Join your hosts Shannon Jean and Dave Hamilton today as they discuss tips and tricks to lower your expenses in ways that your customers won’t notice.

00:00:00 Small Business Show #383 for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

00:01:24 Traveling the world

00:02:21 Should everything have an expiration date?

00:16:00 How to Cut Costs while Preserving Value Preserve employees! Have a “trim 10%” rule in place…and ask everyone to look at things that way. Use RateTracker! Kill off your bank fees Use automation!

00:43:16 Lightning Round Don’t Buy New! Ask for early payment discounts Be transparent with vendors, customers, and employees

00:45:57 SBS 383 Outtro

