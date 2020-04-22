COVID-19: Some Mistakes, Impact and Way Forward…

The World Health Organization (WHO) has proclaimed Coronavirus flare-up a pandemic on eleventh March 2020. Coronavirus is a sort of an infection that can assault the respiratory tract meaning the mouth, nose, throat or lungs.

It causes basic cold, fever, hacking, and so forth. It can likewise cause serious sickness. Individuals can be influenced by beads and these beads convey the infection into the air and enter through the mouth, nose, throat or lungs of an individual who is inside six feet.

The infection taints the lungs causing lungs become excited. Disease of the infection makes harm the lungs and triggers to a provocative response. At that point fever may grow likewise bringing about hacking and trouble in relaxing. At that point the oxygen level of the blood may diminish. In certain individuals who become seriously sick all things considered different organs might be influenced, for example, kidneys or the heart.

As indicated by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine as on seventeenth April 2020 due to coronavirus illness (COVID-19) all inclusive all out affirmed cases are 2,196,109 while absolute quantities of passings are 149,024 of every 185 nations. In Bangladesh complete affirmed cases are 1838 among which 75 individuals kicked the bucket as indicated by Government information as on seventeenth April 2020.

As per Johns Hopkins University and Medicine as on seventeenth April 2020 in Italy complete affirmed cases are 172,434 among which 22,745 individuals kicked the bucket, in Spain all out affirmed cases are 188,068 among which 19,478 individuals passed on, in the USA all out affirmed cases are 672,303 among which 31,015 individuals passed on and in China all out affirmed cases are 83,760 among which 4,512 individuals passed on.

As this is without a doubt a worldwide issue so our administration needs to act instantly and carefully in each circumstance with clear vision to spare lives, to relieve misfortunes due to the coronavirus flare-up.

Notwithstanding, realizing the hazard factors and the idea of coronavirus the Government permitted around 3 (three) lacs transient laborers (source: Different TV channels and Newspapers) to go into this nation who were living in various nations. Subsequent to showing up here in Bangladesh few were taken to the Hajj Camp for isolate reason. Despite the fact that they denied to remain there for 14 days.

Shockingly because of their tumult government at last chose to discharge them from the Hajj Camp. That choice had made huge disappointment among the nation individuals. That episode has laid the country in a powerless circumstance out plainly due to the quick spreading nature of coronavirus.

As we as a whole know, a significant number of the legislatures around the globe have halted trips to battle against coronavirus. We are a thickly populated nation and therefore we ought to have taken a similar choice from early March this year.

A few experts articulated unhesitatingly and sagaciously that coronavirus can’t spread in the districts where the temperature is over 23 degree Celsius and there is no compelling reason to wear veils for all individuals which have gotten viral in the internet based life.

This kind of genuine deception has done gigantic damage for our nation. Curiously Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA has said that veils are especially viable in shielding somebody from COVID-19.

Also, some political pioneers and social activists are presently disseminating help to poor people. This is a decent move however a portion of their activities made it faulty while they were not keeping up social separating fairly attempting to disregarding government orders.

On fourth April 2020 a huge number of RMG laborers surged towards the Capital as the equipped position pronounced that the RMG manufacturing plants will be opened from fifth April 2020.

It was a serious offense since it has plainly penetrated the administration’s mandate of keeping up social separating. After extraordinary weight and analysis the position altered their perspective.

At times our kin are not additionally very much aware of the considerable number of issues of COVID-19 and in a large portion of the cases they are not prepared to comply with the law and government mandates.

Along these lines, in this situation by and large inventory network will be disturbed gravely which may have more prominent effect on day by day life of all the nation individuals. Effectively world store network has been disturbed. Individuals will lose their income, positions and in that way joblessness will be high.

In the USA a record number of 6.6 million jobless individuals applied for joblessness pay. Though, Investors may turn out to be progressively careful while considering further speculation here in Bangladesh rather they will attempt to embrace the “keep a watch out” strategy.

Previously lurching securities exchange may confront serious awful effect because of the COVID-19. Notwithstanding that, settlement is as of now declining and it might be proceeding as the entire world is influenced by coronavirus pandemic and our transient laborers will lose their positions in a colossal number.

Reliance on RMG division may become revile for us all subsequent in sharp decline in our fare profit. The travel industry division has been ended by coronavirus episode and as indicated by Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh this segment previously brought about loss of BDT 57,000 million.

FDI will diminish though it was in a rising pattern in the FY 2019 adding up to USD 3,888 million. Meanwhile, exporters will confront serious issue as it is a worldwide issue. Other created nations like USA, China, Italy, Spain, Japan and India are likewise battling with COVID-19.

As indicated by Bloomberg Saudi Arabian Government will give 60% of the pay of privately owned businesses for the following three back to back months measuring USD 2,600 million to spare the organizations. Singapore in an exertion proclaimed one month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Bangladesh 37 private banks gave Tk. 140.8 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund with an end goal to help the administration in moderating the money related hazard and wellbeing hazard which emerges from the coronavirus flare-up. Numerous other comparable activities have been taken by various corporate collections of the nation.

Bangladesh Bank – The Central Bank of Bangladesh has taken brief and powerful measures in fighting COVID-19. In an early exertion alongside other imperative activities the current Repo pace of Bangladesh Bank has been decreased by 75 premise focuses and re-fixed at 5.25 percent from 6.00 percent.

The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has been diminished to 3.5% (day by day normal) and 4% (every other week normal). To encourage send out exchange due to COVID-19 related interruptions financing costs on EDF credits has been diminished while the size of EDF has been improved to USD 5.00 billion.

It has been guided from the Central bank to the Banks and MFS suppliers to open MFS record of the laborers and workers of fare arranged pieces of clothing industrial facilities inside twentieth April 2020 taking into account dispensing compensation as needs be.

Also, Bangladesh Bank coordinated all the Schedule Banks and MFS suppliers and all Payment Service Providers for giving continuous banking and installment administrations.

Additionally Directed Banks not to minimize the grouping of advances until 30th June 2020. Usance period stretched out for most extreme 180 days if there should be an occurrence of consecutive LC. Furthermore, simultaneously supported individuals in utilizing Digital installment framework.

Likewise the Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR) has been expanded to 87% for Commercial Banks aside from Islamic banks while Investment Deposit Ratio (IDR) has been expanded to 92% for Shariah Based Islamic Banks.

Condition is showing signs of improvement during this lockdown to a more noteworthy degree. It has been seen that Dolphins were playing close to the Cox’s Bazar sea shore since there is no visitors in the sea shore. Occupied urban communities and lanes are presently unfilled. Individuals are remaining in their homes for guaranteeing social separation.

Geologists and seismologists are affirming that the coronavirus pandemic is causing Earth to vibrate less. The decrease of vibration on Earth’s high class produced via vehicles, prepares, transports and individuals are coming about littler quakes and other seismic occasions.

Matter of concern is that, World Health Organization has cautioned that after Europe and America South Asia will be the focal point of coronavirus pandemic which is truly disturbing for us all living in this district. This is our sole obligation to ensure ourselves just as our compatriots.

In the event that we accept that we are in a downturn, at that point ample opportunity has already past for us to contribute on our Agriculture with exceptional spotlight on crops, fisheries, dairy, and so on just as our own ability working to increment agrarian creation.

We should guarantee nourishment for all and demonstration as needs be to keep up the store network required here. In particular, making our item circulation channel dynamic during the pandemic is basic.

Simultaneously, different Mega ventures proceeding in the nation can be stopped for a half year to a year for guaranteeing adequate liquidity in the market.

While, Covid – 19 has indicated us fourth modern upheaval isn’t that significant for us rather we should contribute more on Scientists, Research and Development extraordinarily on Chemists, Pharmacists, and so on to design more life sparing medications.

Money help and nourishment support is required for the needy individuals particularly for the articles of clothing laborers, workers, ghetto tenants, and so forth in this pandemic circumstance.

Individuals are losing their positions, joblessness rate is expanding so government consumption ought to be expanded on this issues as a feature of social wellbeing net program.

Cash cheapening may not be a judicious arrangement in the point of view of our nation.

Opportunity has arrived to discover option in contrast to China as our significant exchange accomplice instance of import and fare.

While taking outside advances we should show high reasonability and we should use the assets in a progressively powerful and proficient manner.

As Bangladesh Bank has taken such a large number of activities to facilitate the circumstance and to build the cash supply in the economy so it is important to keep up the expansion rate inside a middle of as far as possible during the following year and a half.

Our fare bin should be expanded and which is basic at this point.

In Bangladesh there are 7.81 million SMEs that utilize 24.5 factory