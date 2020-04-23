Standing up to Covid-19: Lessons from different countries

Everything started when Patient Zero was related to Covid-19 on December 31, 2019, in Wuhan City, China. From that point forward, life around the globe has changed. All the seemingly insignificant details that used to be underestimated—from venturing outside for some tea to contacting one’s face—are currently a danger to oneself.

Contrasted with the mind-boggling quantities of numerous nations, there are 3,772 affirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as of April 22. In any case, the potential for a flood in cases stays except if we receive important measures and get ready for a potential cataclysmic future.

Covid-19 isn’t just a general wellbeing or clinical issue; it requires a multidisciplinary arranging and approach. The episode of the infection challenges the virological and epidemiological fields as well as requires the basic intercession of spatial arranging.

Urban frameworks and fatal illnesses have generally kept up a connection that capacities in equal during and after the flare-up. The nineteenth century cholera pandemics in Europe brought about the improvement of water and sewage frameworks.

In 1854, British doctor John Snow utilized geographic mapping to find a cholera episode in London that prompted the sparing of numerous lives.

Despite the fact that researchers around then didn’t completely comprehend what caused the Yellow Fever episode in 1793, Philadelphia started fabricating one of America’s first water treatment plants after the fever died down.

A significant number of the effective estimates taken by certain nations to decrease the spread of Covid-19, just as cut down the quantity of passings, depend on a community oriented and multi-organization activity.

Covid-19 may bit by bit make a considerable change in the urban framework once it de-heightens.

In any case, while it is still in progress, it is additionally amazingly significant to have a superior evaluation of fruitful methodologies in different nations with the goal that we can distinguish and investigate potential estimates that may work in our own unique circumstance.

Most infection influenced Western nations have forced an impermanent lockdown, or a stoppage, on their kin to guarantee less social affairs with the goal that the spread of the infection is eased back, and the flood on medical clinics is leveled.

As of not long ago, Europe was the focal point of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of now, on a worldwide scale, the United States has the most noteworthy contamination rate and the most noteworthy number of passings.

While these nations have forced lockdowns and shut fringes, they despite everything make some troublesome memories holding the numbers down.

Then again, New Zealand appears to have figured out how to contain the episode before it at any point got an opportunity to start. Some East Asian nations are additionally overseeing it in a viable manner. Vietnam, for example, has had less cases with no demise tally up until this point.

With the maxim of “proactiveness and consistency all through the reaction,” Vietnam is one of the main nations to have fixed down neighborhoods when laborers began returning from China after the Chinese New Year.

They additionally put extraordinary accentuation on building mindfulness in their own social method for moving, singing, and making short activitys.

All things considered, South Korea, Singapore, China, and Taiwan have taken compelling vital measures at the perfect time, and have been generally effective in hindering the spread of the infection contrasted with many created nations.

It is realized that the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has a hereditary connection with SARS-CoV that caused an episode during 2002-2004, generally in Eastern Asia.

South Korea, Singapore, China, and Taiwan took exercises from that pandemic, and began avoiding potential risk for future pestilences some time before they found the first coronavirus understanding in the area.

Since the counteractants or antibodies for the coronavirus are still in the pipeline, the East Asian nations refered to here utilized both commonsense and cutting edge frameworks.

Taiwan utilized counteraction strategies to diminish the contamination rate. China shows us the significance of readiness to forestall and control irresistible infection episode with innovation and practical frameworks.

Then again, the South Korean experience stresses the requirement for confining the patients and building mindfulness among the individuals utilizing the online networking stage.

The fundamental focal point of Singapore was to follow the infection influenced individuals, and seclude the infection free individuals from the influenced ones by keeping the last in medical clinic until they recuperate.

Specialists at Bengal Institute took a gander at Taiwan, the Chinese territory of Zhejiang, South Korea and Singapore to comprehend the systems every nation created and executed to battle against Covid-19. We in Bangladesh can gain from these systems so as to devise our own effective measures.

In two sections, we present a correlation of the effective procedures of the four nations referenced, and the measures that we can take. To begin with, let us investigate the similar picture:

Taiwan: Taiwan actualized a 124-point activity intend to keep the passing rate to under 2 percent of the affirmed cases. The nation was likewise exacting about outskirt control and screening.

Government approaches to detach individuals and command on the cover send out, just as fixing selling cost and neighborhood creation demonstrated viable for general wellbeing.

Hangzhou, China: Hangzhou is the capital city of Zhejiang Province in China, around 1,000 miles from Wuhan—the ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts in Hangzhou were wary the exact second the infection spread in Wuhan, going into a lockdown to forestall the contamination. China’s utilization of innovation assisted administration offices with isolating, screen and treat positive cases with precision.

With steady following, there was penetrate of security yet ID of contaminated cases was expeditious and productive. This additionally decreased the pollution in bunches.

South Korea: Having directed more than 15,000 tests day by day, South Korea additionally keeps up an extensive and efficient messaging framework. This permits the nation to totally disconnect the patients from the infection free individuals.

Using applications, the specialists keep track on a patient’s whereabouts, and furthermore tells individuals who may have interacted with the patient lately dependent on their ongoing areas. The thought is to recognize and confine everyone who may come nearer to the influenced individual.

Singapore: The early planning taken by the specialists has been agreeable to Singapore. It depended on following the influenced individuals utilizing the huge system of web based life, applications, and instant messages.

More than 9,000 brief wellbeing facilities have been built up to keep the patients disconnected. The objective is to keep the influenced individuals totally isolated in transitory centers, away from the infection free network, and to ensure no transmission happens by them.