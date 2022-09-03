The Best iPad (2022): Which Apple Tablets to Buy or Avoid

Buying an iPad should be simple. You just get whatever’s new, right? If only. Apple sells four main iPad models, each with its own strengths. In addition, a growing number of older iPads are floating around the eBays of the world. Since all of these devices look pretty much the same, it’s important to know what you’re buying and what you should pay for it. This guide covers the best iPads available right now, what’s coming up, the important differences between models, and the old models that exist (including the ones you shouldn’t buy at any price).

Updated September 2022: We’ve added buying advice ahead of Apple’s September event.

