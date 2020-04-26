COVID-19 and Two Sides of Humanity

The progressing worldwide COVID-19 (Corona) pandemic has brought out two unique sides of humankind around the globe. At the point when the pandemic broke out in China last December, each nation thought it was China’s concern and they need not be stressed.

Some world chiefs, including US President Donald Trump, ignored it saying that it was simply regular influenza. Neither created nor immature nations took any proactive measures to deal with the circumstance. When the infection crossed the outskirts of China, each country was stupefied, even at a misfortune with respect to how to handle the circumstance.

The pandemic raged into a great many nations so quickly that individuals were at a misfortune to keep up. This later was distinguished as happening since more individuals are voyaging today inside and outside the nation.

To exacerbate the situation, till now no drug, no immunization has been found to oversee to those contaminated and, as of Friday, about 2.15 million individuals have been influenced the world over – of whom one hundred and forty 4,000 have kicked the bucket.

In nations like the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Iran and there US there have been a bigger number of passings than the funeral homes can deal with and the US for all intents and purposes came up short on body packs.

In certain nations, elderly individuals were left incredible their own homes or in care homes. Just the smell of the decaying bodies flagged that somebody was dead. It is an outrageous case of how mankind and human poise have been permitted to disintegrate also.

In each nation there have been individuals who will be recollected in history for their chivalrous deeds despite this pandemic. Be that as it may, there will likewise be individuals who will be censured for their brutal conduct towards other people who required assistance from medicinal services administrations to nourishment and, additionally, cover in this crucial time.

Cutting edge emergency clinics and medicinal services frameworks were not made to deal with something like the COVID-19 pandemic thus, when it showed up, for all intents and purposes each nation was ill-equipped.

At the point when the main patients turned up, it was the specialists and other social insurance experts who were uncovered and, as a rule, they didn’t have fundamental defensive apparatuses. As the infection is profoundly infectious, several hundred specialists and wellbeing laborers have as of now passed on taking care of infection tainted patients in various nations.

They are the unrecognized yet truly great individuals within recent memory. It has happened over and over in China, Germany, US, UK and different nations, including Bangladesh.

Here, the occasions are of an alternate sort and issues are of an alternate kind – actually, frequently one of a kind. The pandemic came to Bangladesh two months after it grabbed hold of Hubei territory in China. Bangladesh, in the same way as other different nations, was ill-equipped.

The Health Ministry was found resting and, later on, whatever they attempted to do needed demonstrable skill and coordination. Their responsive and dreary way to deal with the issue uncovered their wastefulness.

The Prime Minister as regular had each sincere goal to confront the test and lead the country from front in this hour of need yet her key assistants appear to have bombed her pitiably.

In no nation has the administration been so liberal in declaring motivating force and help bundles to various experts and financial segments, including horticulture, send out situated businesses, various experts who are at the front line of dealing with the emergency and individuals who rely upon their every day pay for the upkeep of their family. Her helpful motions have been hailed by everybody,

Be that as it may, everybody is likewise disappointed with the individuals depended to actualize her benevolent monetary and different advantages to those for whom they are implied.

Huge amounts of nourishment grains and different fundamentals have been assigned for the poor just as the individuals who are typically ready to gain in ordinary occasions in any case, due to the lockdown, are likewise running low on every day supplies.

The Prime Minister remembered them. What’s more, she didn’t stop here. She likewise sent nourishment and medication supplies to our ostracize laborers in the Maldives and specialists to Kuwait.

It was concluded that these free advantages, implied for individuals in Bangladesh, would be dispersed through government authorities and open delegates. From Union Council individuals to nearby Members of Parliament, there are in excess of seventy thousand such authorities and open agents.

The majority of these individuals are carrying out their responsibilities constantly and in a straightforward way be that as it may, sadly, a couple, whose number may not surpass a hundred, are bamboozling individuals while circulating help. Some of them are selling on the bootleg market the merchandise implied with the expectation of complimentary dispersion.

Straightforwardness in dissemination is thoroughly missing as well and standing out as truly newsworthy, defaming the Awami League-drove government. One needs to understand that one such scoundrel is an excessive number of and they should be summarily rebuffed.

This can start with confinement for a half year before preliminaries can start. Anyway there are legitimate motivations to accept that in a portion of the cases there were pre-arranged endeavors to outline up individuals on bogus affection to ruin the administration.

Sheik Hasina right now is confronting an issue like that looked by her dad, Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, in 1973 and 1974. It was a troublesome time for all nations around the globe following the Arab-Israel War of 1973 (Yom Kippur War), when Arab countries strangely climbed the cost of oil, incorrectly figuring it would just hit western economies which helped Israel during the War. Oil is an item that is expended the whole way across the world however, including the war crushed and ruined new country of Bangladesh.

The nation had three progressive lost gathers because of floods and there was no cash to purchase any nourishment. Additionally, most nations needed more to sell. Nations like Australia and the previous Soviet Union thought of some nourishment help, which the administration attempted to circulate through neighborhood open agents, similar to Union Council Chairmen and Members as alleviation.

Sadly, by and large, the individuals depended with appropriating help sold it on the underground market or stored it and just a little part contacted the individuals for whom it was implied. Today whatever the administration is conveying is from our own assets – not noble cause from different nations.

Bangabandhu was so disappointed and nauseated that in all of his open discourses in 1973 and 1974 he would make reference to these open miscreants and, at one purpose of time, he removed forty-three of his gathering MPs for abuse of intensity and playing foul with open products, including every day necessities. Lamentably, it must be stated, in all reasonableness, that his little girl isn’t so fortunate. Whomsoever she trusts has frustrated her. Who will she work with?

Yet, back to the present emergency! In nations like the US and UK, wellbeing laborers are frequently constrained to keep dead bodies in the homes of the expired in body sacks till they discover places for them in the morgue.

In New York City, cooler vans intended to convey solidified nourishment have been changed into transitory funeral homes. In China, the individuals who died in Wuhan were denied not too bad internment and were completely incinerated. In Bangladesh, the situation is a lot of more regrettable much of the time.

In places flags have been hung over the passageways of open cemeteries that nobody who kicks the bucket of the COVID-19 infection will be permitted to rest there. In Tangail, a spouse joined by his child, chose to surrender his better half in the wilderness catching that she had reached the malady.

Individuals in Uttara in Dhaka hindered the street to keep an emergency clinic from opening a ward to treat COVID-19 influenced patients. In Tejgaon, the individuals, at the incitement of the nearby Councilor, forestalled the development of a medical clinic for treatment of Corona patients.

Specialists, attendants and other wellbeing laborers who work in medical clinics devoted for Corona patients are being approached to leave their lofts via proprietors. In numerous spots, relatives have wouldn’t acknowledge the dead collections of their relatives as the perished was a Corona tolerant.

In one case the children not just would not take the dead body of their dad from the medical clinic however remembered to take the Death Certificate with the goal that they can guarantee a lot of the property deserted their dad.

In Chittagong, a lady who washed another dead lady was badgering and beaten. In Mymensingh a doctor couple had to leave the territory they lived in as they worked in the emergency clinic where Corona influenced patients were being dealt with.

There are claims that some private medical clinics are declining to concede any patients, regardless of the idea of the grumbling, catching that the patient might be experiencing COVID-19. There have been situations where patients experiencing serious heart failure lapsed because of such mentalities at emergency clinics. Instances of such barbarism are not rare.

This is the drawback of the present emergency and every last one of those liable for such barbaric conduct must be rebuffed. Regular metro duty ought not be undermined under any conditions.

Then again, the nation has seen the opposite side of individuals who have exhibited the most extreme persistence and taken a chance with their lives yet never moved in an opposite direction from their obligation.

There are clinical experts, including medical attendants and professionals who spend restless days and evenings releasing their obligations, knowing very well the dangers joined.

Law implementing organizations and guard powers who are out on the roads for all intents and purposes unprotected to persuade flighty individuals to remain at home have chosen to be tolerant and not to utilize any power.

The city partnership utility specialists, the WASA and force supply individuals have stayed at their presents on make our lives more agreeable, alongside the cleaners. The media laborers who keep us refreshed with all the updates on Bangladesh and abroad! Luckily the quantity of legends dwarfs the scoundrels at any rate in Bangladesh. The country is hanging tight for another day break, more brilliant and with trust.