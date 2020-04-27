Homegrown Covid-19 test pack

Among the discouraging news about the running pace of the coronavirus contamination in Bangladesh, it is encouraging to discover that our PCPs have created a test pack that can analyze the infection in a short time.

On Saturday, tests of the pack were given over by Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK)— whose specialists formulated the unit—to the Bangabandhu Sheik Mujib Medical University and the US Center for Disease Control for approval checks and testing its viability.

The GK merits our congrats for formulating the contraption locally that can possibly spare lives and hard outside trade.

The organization ought to take advantage of this lucky break to deliver a privately concocted testing pack.

It is absolutely a positive turn of events, given the need to lead broad testing to distinguish and detach the positive cases (so as to upset the spread of the infection) and the probability of the current units running out (considering its popularity around the world).

Creating it in huge scope will meet our necessity for testing packs, which are as of now hard to come by, and lessen our reliance on outside sources.

Testing packs will likewise be required to distinguish the individuals who convey the infection yet are asymptomatic. This should be done before we can anticipate ordinariness in our lives.

Since we have our very own unit, one created by our own primary care physicians, all that remaining parts to be done quickly is to finish it through the thorough assessments that such a pack ought to experience to satisfy the clinical guidelines, and favor its utilization.

We accept that the crisis circumstance calls for getting rid of the bureaucratic red-tapism, and all the essential tests ought to be done speedily without being by hampered by conventions to finish the vital procedure.

We feel that, whenever discovered fit for use, the GK unit ought to be given a shot on a constrained scale to test its adequacy and from there on be created on a mass scale.