T-Mobile recently launched an offer to help small businesses get more value out of their marketing using Canva Pro.

T-Mobile Offers Small Business Canva Pro and Some Facebook Ads for Free

In collaboration with Canva and Meta, T-Mobile is giving eligible small business customers Canva Pro on Us until the end of the year. They will also be providing the eligible businesses with $200 of free advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Small Business Marketing with Canva Pro

Small businesses using Canva Pro will receive exclusive access to more design resources along with customizable templates, easy-to-use image and video editing tools. There is also a content planner so you can automate the posting of your content, making sure it gets posted at exactly the right time to maximize its impact.

Other Canva Pro features include Brand Kits logos, colors and fonts grouped together for quick and streamlined design creation. The eligible businesses will have access to Canva’s media library of over 100 million visual and audio assets, exclusive brand fonts and 100 GB of cloud storage.

There is also fast internet available for those with the eligible T-Mobile plans, via the wide-ranging Un-carrier.

The Importance of Marketing for Small Businesses

The President of T-Mobile Business Group, Callie Field, said: “We recognize how important marketing is in helping businesses get in front of new customers, so combining design and advertising into one offer for small businesses was a no-brainer. Meta and Canva are two powerhouse forces in design and advertising, and we wanted our small business customers all over the U.S. to get access to the very best. That’s just what the Un-carrier does.”

T-Mobile Offer Details

The Un-carrier has an Extended Range 5G covering nearly everyone in the country, which is about 320 million people across 1.8 million square miles. Small businesses from rural towns to big cities can all take advantage of T-Mobile’s offer.

Canva Pro plus Facebook Advertising on Us is available now in-store and online for T-Mobile customers who have eligible phone plans and the offer lasts until the end of the year.

