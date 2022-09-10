Principles of Managing Reality – Business Brain 396 – Business Brain

Join us today on Business Brain as we discover and explore Ray Dalio’s Principles for success. Dave and Shannon will help you start building the Factory in Your Brain to create success and a Charmed Life for your business and personal life.

00:00:00 Business Brain – The Entrepreneurs’ Podcast #396 for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022

00:01:10 Apple Event Day!

00:09:00 Ray Dalio’s Business Brain Principles Alex Banks’ Tweet Thread Think of Life as a Game Pain + Reflection = Progress “Building a Factory in your brain.” Be Radically Open-Minded Use Root-Cause Analysis Find Your Weaknesses

00:24:41 The “Back 40” of Ray Dalio’s Business Brain Principles Build Your Machine Write down your principles Remember the 80/20 Rule “Perfection is the enemy of production.” Find all MVPs (minimally viable products) One + One = Three Push Through!

00:39:38 BB 396 Outtro

