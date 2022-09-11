Discovery Education and Social Impact Partners Present Students, Educators, and Families No-Cost Financial Literacy Resources for College Savings Month

Charlotte, NC — To support students on their journey to higher learning during September’s College Savings Month and beyond, Discovery Education and its social impact partners are offering students, educators, and families an array of no-cost digital resources focused on financial literacy. This selection of dynamic content inspires students to think critically about their college plans and financial goals. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art K-12 digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

The following no-cost digital resources were created in collaboration with Discovery Education’s social impact partners:

Personal Finance Support : Educators discover how to make personal finances culturally relevant and interesting in the professional development series from Pathway to Financial Success, a program developed with Discover Financial Services. Through these real-world educator stories, teachers see firsthand the benefits financial education can have on students. The professional development series and other resources offer step-by-step navigation to help guide students to reach financial and personal goals.

: Educators discover how to make personal finances culturally relevant and interesting in the professional development series from Pathway to Financial Success, a program developed with Discover Financial Services. Through these real-world educator stories, teachers see firsthand the benefits financial education can have on students. The professional development series and other resources offer step-by-step navigation to help guide students to reach financial and personal goals. Entrepreneurship Inspiration : Make financial literacy engaging and fun with Discover Venture Valley, a program with the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship. Discover Venture Valley empowers students in grades 6-12 to build financial and business basics through gamified learning and taking on the role of a budding entrepreneur in the new Venture Valley video game.

: Make financial literacy engaging and fun with Discover Venture Valley, a program with the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship. Discover Venture Valley empowers students in grades 6-12 to build financial and business basics through gamified learning and taking on the role of a budding entrepreneur in the new Venture Valley video game. College Planning Resources: Family discussions about college planning are made easy with discussion guides from TGR EDU: Explore, a program with TGR Foundation, A Tiger Woods Charity. From finding the right college fit to navigating financial aid, the resources will help students understand the various types of financial aid, navigate the application process and prioritize responsibilities for college admissions.

“While college may not be right for all students, it’s an important step to think about and financially prepare for. During College Savings Month, and always, Discovery Education and its social impact partners are committed to making available helpful, easy to understand, and engaging no-cost content designed to support student discussions around higher education,” said Beth Meyer, Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

These financial literacy resources for College Savings Month resources are also available within the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standard-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

