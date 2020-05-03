Still no rundown of those jobless by pandemic

A staggering number of individuals, both in the formal and casual divisions, have lost their occupations in Bangladesh because of the pandemic, however lamentably the administration comes up short on any information on the genuine number of individuals who may have been affected.

Despite the fact that the Labor Policy 2012 says that the administration will find a way to keep up point by point data on utilized specialists dependent on each firm and segment, it gives the idea that no such activity has been assumed control in the course of the most recent eight years to make a thorough database of laborers in the nation.

Casual appraisals propose there are between 1.3 crore to 5 crore laborers who have been jobless because of the pandemic.

At the point when The Daily Star reached the Department of Labor (DOL), Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) and Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation (BLWF) enquiring about a rundown of jobless specialists, not exclusively were these divisions unfit to give any good answers, yet they additionally appeared to do not have any arrangement of how to enable these individuals to tide through the troublesome occasions.

Without an exhaustive show, it would be troublesome, if certainly feasible, to plan mediations that can offer precise help to jobless laborers.

For example, the work service has shaped emergency the board advisory groups at the region level, who are entrusted with the obligation of making arrangements of influenced laborers and submitting them to neighborhood organization for nourishment help.

Be that as it may, a huge number of jobless laborers have not gotten anything yet and there’s no assurance if, or when, they will get any help.

Laborers in the casual divisions, who establish an astounding 85 percent of the working populace, have been the most noticeably terrible hit by the pandemic, without any social or lawful securities or business benefits.

Work pioneers bring up that there is a Tk 400 crore finance set up under the Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation Act 2006 to help laborers in the casual part, yet up to this point, no activity has been taken to utilize a portion of this store to mitigate the sufferings of the individuals who are presently near the very edge of starvation.

We ask the administration to promptly make a far reaching rundown of jobless both in the formal and casual divisions so it can think of a comprehensive arrangement and distribute adequate assets to help them, if need be, by investigating undiscovered assets, for example, the Tk 400 crore government assistance support.