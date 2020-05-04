Aimless utilization of Digital Security Act against columnists

We are stressed at the manner in which the Digital Security Act has progressively been utilized to capture and scare writers the nation over.

In an ongoing episode, three writers were sent to prison by a Narsingdi court for a situation documented under this draconian law over citing a police official without reaching him.

As indicated by our report, two neighborhood papers in the region, one of them online-based, distributed reports about a man’s demise in police authority in which they cited a police reviewer purportedly without reaching him.

The police monitor quickly documented a body of evidence against the writers under the Digital Security Act to “ensure his poise.”

On the off chance that the columnists were in fact liable of distributing “created and outlandish” news, or on the off chance that they remembered the examiner’s remarks for the reports without reaching him, the police could have tended to the issue in different manners.

They could have essentially sent a dissent letter or response to the papers to address this. Be that as it may, rather, the police official sued them under the Digital Security Act.

The speed at which the captures were made leaves us pondering about whether the demonstration is being utilized to get equity or as an instrument of terrorizing.

We feel that the supposed Digital Security Act has been utilized more to smother the voices of the writers and make dread among them.

Recently, four columnists, incorporating bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief and jagonews24.com acting editorial manager, were sued under this very law for giving an account of supposed theft of help for coronavirus casualties.

There had been numerous different occurrences of the “abuse” of this law where writers were focused on.

As writers the nation over experience considerable difficulties, there is a positive advancement that gives us some expectation: photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol who disappeared on March 10 from Dhaka, has been found in Benapole, Jashore, 53 days after his vanishing.

The Benapole Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) merits our heartiest a debt of gratitude is in order for discovering him and associating him with his family.

A body of evidence was recorded against him alongside 31 others under the Digital Security Act only a day prior to he disappeared.

Since he has been discovered, we might want to know the purposes behind his vanishing and what befell him during this time. We request to know reality.