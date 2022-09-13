Treering Announces New Philanthropic Partnership with Sandy Hook Promise

SAN MATEO, CA, — Treering is pleased to announce a new philanthropic partnership with national non-profit organization, Sandy Hook Promise. The yearbook company signed a three-year pledge, which will support Sandy Hook Promise’s ability to bring the life-saving, evidence-informed “Know the Signs” prevention programs into more K-12 classrooms nationwide at no cost to schools. Treering’s crowdsourcing features and custom pages foster inclusivity, and the San Mateo-based yearbook company is honored to help advance Sandy Hook Promise’s work to foster inclusion and empathy in the effort to make schools safer and more supportive for students. “We founded Treering in 2009 with the goal of creating a more inclusive yearbook. We’re proud to partner with an organization that not only shares this focus but is driving an entire culture change within the schools of our customers from all across the country,” said Kevin Zerber, co-founder and CEO of Treering Yearbooks.

Founded after the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Promise’s mission is to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes, and communities. Sandy Hook Promise teaches the warning signs of someone who may be in crisis, socially isolated, or at-risk of hurting themselves or others and how to get help.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Treering, and believe that, together, we can empower students to better support and look out for one another to prevent violence, suicide, and self-harm. Collaborating with Treering will allow us to ensure cost is never a barrier to school safety,” said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, and mother of Dylan who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

By choosing Treering Yearbooks, schools are contributing to the Sandy Hook Promise vision of a future where all children are free from school shootings and other acts of violence. Learn more about this partnership and how you can get involved here.

Treeringis a company that specializes in the design, creation, and printing of quality yearbooks. The traditional yearbook only includes a few photos of each student. In today’s smartphone, world students have thousands of photos of themselves and their friends. This makes the traditional yearbook a lot less relevant. Treering brings the yearbook into the internet generation with custom pages, online signatures, and more while operating at zero cost to schools, only printing books parents decide to purchase.

Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) envisions a future where all children are free from school shootings and other acts of violence. As a national nonprofit organization, SHP’s mission is to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes, and communities. Creators of the life-saving, evidence-informed “Know the Signs” prevention programs, SHP teaches the warning signs of someone who may be in crisis, socially isolated, or at-risk of hurting themselves or others and how to get help. SHP also advances school safety, youth mental health, and responsible gun ownership at the state and federal levels through nonpartisan policy and partnerships. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

