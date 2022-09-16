What is a Portfolio Life? Business Brain 397 – Business Brain

Would you invest all your money in one stock? If the answer is no, why would you invest all your efforts into one company, one side hustle, and one career path?
Join us today as we discuss the concept of the Portfolio Life and how it fits into our favorite Revenue Stack idea to help you create wealth, build flexibility into your life and add stability to your personal system for success.
