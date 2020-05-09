Cuffs for writers

The very photos of photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajal bound behind the back paint the affliction of society that everybody lives in.

The way wherein police accompanied and delivered him at a Jashore court on 3 May 2020 agreeing with World Press Freedom Day is an incongruity, without a doubt.

What was the wrongdoing of the columnist, who disappeared on March 10, 2020 after a case documenting under Digital Security Act by a decision party official?

No, that was not only one case, more cases involving him were documented over press reports by the decision party activists, people.

The columnist was at first captured for a situation on charge of ‘wrongfully entering Bangladesh’ through flanking town of Benapole after he was discovered practically following two months. The Border Guard of Bangladesh said the columnist was captured over ‘intruding’.

The Digital Security Act ordered in 2018, the replacement of past ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Act 2006, is in reality being utilized unpredictably just to gag, or if nothing else compromise, columnists and rights activists.

In its most recent advancement under the equivalent Digital Security Act, three writers were sent to prison by a Narsingdi court for a situation documented over citing a police official without reaching him.

As indicated by media reports, two nearby papers in Narsingdi area distributed reports about a man’s demise supposedly in police authority in which they cited a police official purportedly without reaching him. The cop quickly recorded a body of evidence against the columnists.

Recently, again under the Digital Security Act, bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief and jagonews24.com acting editorial manager among others were sued by neighborhood administering party men in Dinajpur locale for press reports over misappropriation of help products implied for destitute individuals confronting hard days in the novel coronavirus-actuated countrywide lockdown.

Obviously, columnists are not exempt from the rules that everyone else follows. In the event that they submit proficient missteps and bad behaviors, they should be made responsible under the steady gaze of the law.

In the primary line of activity, the distressed individual can look for change by sending a response, which is a built up standard being polished over the ages.

Next comes the recording of a body of evidence against a columnist or against the association the individual in question speaks to with Bangladesh Press Council, which is currently very utilitarian managing this sort of issues.

One can simply visit the site of the chamber to locate an extensive rundown of case decisions distributed in the computerized space.

Be that as it may, with Shafiqul Islam Kajal, nobody, neither the legislator nor the police official, is following the fair treatment yet turning to the draconian Digital Security Act.

The lightning speed at which the administration organization and hardware are pursuing columnists is likewise troubling: is this law implied for equity, or for terrorizing?

Be that as it may, some administration authorities have changed the very much trodden way. Take the case of Kurigram writer Ariful Islam who was imprisoned at 12 PM actually after he was gotten by a portable court in mid March 2020 from his home for ‘having’ 450ml neighborhood alcohol and 100g hemp.

The organization authorities including Kurigram agent official and official justice, who were later pulled back as a major aspect of authoritative measures, had past hostility with the newsman over press detailing, prompting making a bogus plot to outline him.

While Bangladesh slipped one spot to 151st out of 180 nations in 2020 World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders, otherwise called Reporters sans frontières (RSF), said the coming decade would be unequivocal for the eventual fate of news-casting on the planet with regards to squeeze opportunity.