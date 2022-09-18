An Interactive STEM Learning Experience that Digs Into Sustainable Copper Production with Freeport-McMoRan

Charlotte, NC. – Freeport-McMoRan and Discovery Education present a new, first-of-its-kind gamified educational experience with Haul!. This immersive, virtual STEM mission is part of Dig Into Mining – The Story of Copper, an educational program for students grades 6-12 that explores the use of metals such as copper in our everyday life.

Releasing September 22 at 1 P.M. ET, this cutting-edge learning experience is designed to give students the opportunity to discover how copper ore makes its way into items that power our day, including cellphones, computers, vehicles, and more. Students must navigate a loaded haul truck through a 3D copper mine to earn their Haul Truck Operator’s Scorecard, while learning how STEM is used in this larger-than-life operation. The learning experience is accessible through web browsers and Chromebooks using a keyboard and mouse or a USB game controller. An accompanying educator guide makes it easy for educators to integrate the hands-on STEM learning adventure into any lesson plan. The accompanying resources also include classroom extensions to engage students before, during, and after they explore the resource. Learn more and register here.

“Copper is a critical mineral in the renewable energy transition and one essential to our sustainable futures. At Freeport-McMoRan, we are committed to the highest standards of environmental stewardship and social impact. In this new interactive virtual experience created with Discovery Education, students discover first-hand the STEM activities and skills behind this resource powering our world,” said Tracy Bame, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Freeport-McMoRan. “The gamification of learning engages students in exciting ways, while the accompanying educator resources and activities make it easy for teachers to connect the classroom to the wider world.”

Dig Into Mining – The Story of Copper equips educators, students, and families with dynamic digital content – including a virtual field trip and interactive learning tools – designed to give students a front-row seat to nature’s geological wonders and inspire further exploration of the world around them.

“STEM is an endlessly fascinating world where students can harness their curiosity, explore, and see behind-the-scenes of the how and why for innovations big and small,” said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. “We are thrilled to present this first-of-its-kind virtual experience in partnership with Freeport-McMoRan as yet another way students can develop key STEM, sustainability, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.”

Learn more about Dig Into Mining and the new Haul! learning experience at digintomining.com or within Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

For more information about Discovery Education’s award-winning digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Freeport-McMoRan

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available at fcx.com.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide EdTech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading EdTech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

