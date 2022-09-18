Take a Swing at a Sports-Related Business

Sports in America are almost as old as our country itself, with horse racing becoming the first organized sport in 1691 The National Association of baseball players was organized in 1857 and by the time Franklin Roosevelt created the new deal in 1933, public sports facilities were upgraded and expanded with large sums of relief money. Then by 2021, the market for professional sports in the United States had grown to $69 billion, about 50% larger than that of all of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa combined. This is a great time to get into a sports-related business.

What Kind of Business Do You Want to Start?

You love sports, you might even say it’s your passion, and you want to turn that passion into your own sports-related business. You’ll be happy to learn that is, in fact, a great idea because there are so many avenues you can pursue that there’s almost certainly one that you’d love and be great at.

Here are just four examples:

Are you already a skilled photographer? Sports photography is a business you can operate from home with a moderate investment in equipment. As your business grows, expect to do a lot of traveling to capture your team as they compete.

If you live in an area where little league teams are plentiful, think about a batting cage business. The cost of construction ranges from $64,000 to $170,000.

All indoor and outdoor sports venues need to be properly lit. So you might wish to become a sports venue lighting engineer. A great way to start learning about this trade is to review industry case studies. Getting a clearer picture of what it takes to light up large to mid-size outdoor complexes as well as indoor arenas with these powerful lights .

An eCommerce sportswear, sports memorabilia, or sporting goods business allows you to run your company from home. Additionally, it saves you the overhead expenses of a brick-and-mortar store. You might even find great finds at estate sales for some one-of-a-kind items.

Jump into the Game

Your first step is to make a list. Note your strengths, knowledge of the sport, experience in both that sport and in business, and your ability to finance your new company.

The next step would then be to create a business plan. A business plan helps you in the process of starting a business. It will contain the goal, vision, and mission of your company. It also includes financial projections and a timeline for achieving these goals. You can find templates online to use that can walk you through the process and ensure you’re not leaving out any important steps.

Marketing

The first step to marketing your small business is to create a brand. A brand is an impression that you want your customers to have of you. You need to identify what makes you different from other businesses. This way you will know what people want to buy from you. This idea can be applied in all aspects of small business marketing, including social media, advertising, and even product design.

The next step in marketing your small business is to create an online presence. You can start with social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. It’s possible to create your own Facebook ads with online tools, including the ability to create your own Facebook banner that helps you stand out.

You need a website for your business where people can learn more about you and how they can contact you. It’s a good idea to hire a professional to create and manage that for you since it will be critical to your business’s success. You can find plenty of freelancers online and see their portfolios and prices with sites like Upwork and Fiverr.

Involve Yourself Through Fundraising

Sports programs cost money. Between the costs of traveling to games, uniforms, and equipment, it can get pretty expensive. You can get involved and give back to your sports community by helping to fundraise for them.

Whether you sponsor or team or organize a car wash, there are plenty of ways for you to help raise money. Decide if you want to open a batting cage, sell sports memorabilia, provide stadium lighting to fields, or wherever your passion is. Then make a business plan, market on social media, and get involved in your town’s fundraising efforts.

It shouldn’t be long before your own sports-related business is in place and growing!

So get out there and play ball!