For many students who are also caregivers, Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is a much-needed lifeline


The Biden administration’s recently announced plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for qualifying borrowers has created an uproar and an array of reactions: It’s too much; it’s too little; it won’t do enough to help the neediest borrowers.

Yet there’s a less-heard-from community that stands to benefit from student loan relief, one that is rarely mentioned in discussions about the debt crisis: the 53 million Americans who provide care for loved ones managing a chronic disease, serious illness, disability or mental health condition, according to research from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP.

One in 10 of these caregivers are also enrolled in college.

 

