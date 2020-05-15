Bangladesh has a chance to be a world chief in environmental change

The current Covid-19 pandemic crisis is joining with the environmental change crisis at this very moment, and as we tackle the primary, we additionally need to handle the second simultaneously.

The following significant chance to handle the environmental change crisis will be at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland one year from now. PM Sheik Hasina will go to speak to Bangladesh, however all the most powerless creating nations that are individuals from the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

The CVF was made in 2009 by then President Nasheed of Maldives preceding COP15 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), when he welcomed the heads of countries from the four gatherings of helpless nations—the Least Developed Countries (LDC) Group, the Alliance to Small Island States (AOSIS), the African Group and the Latin America Group.

In spite of the fact that the various nations haggled inside their particular gatherings in the UNFCCC, he needed to make a crosscutting gathering of pioneers that joined all the helpless nations together at the initiative level, not for itemized dealings yet rather for elevated level promotion in the interest of the considerable number of gatherings.

I had the benefit of being welcome to go to that first gathering as a keynote speaker on helplessness and adjustment to environmental change, alongside other worldwide specialists who talked on moderation just as worldwide governmental issues. This gathering of universal specialists were later to be formalized as the Expert Advisory Group (EAG) of the CVF which I at present seat.

At that first gathering, where Bangladesh was spoken to by then Foreign Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Environment Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, we additionally turned into an establishing individual from the CVF.

The fundamental support issue that the pioneers chose at that gathering, which is as yet being battled for, is to require the worldwide temperature objective to be changed from 2 degrees Centigrade to 1.5 degrees.

The purpose behind this was in spite of the fact that that 2 degrees was then the worldwide objective, it would in any case cause hopeless mischief to a huge number of powerless networks over the most defenseless nations.

President Nasheed turned into the main seat of the CVF for a long time and contended for the 1.5 degree long haul temperature objective at COP15 in Copenhagen, Denmark in December 2009.

He was the main individual from the CVF bunch who was welcome to join different heads of government on the last night of the COP, where the Copenhagen Accord was settled upon.

He contended for the worldwide objective to be changed from 2 to 1.5 degrees, yet this was maybe the main issue on which the Presidents of US and China concurred that they didn’t need.

So we lost that fight at that point. Be that as it may, Nasheed figured out how to get them to consent to have the UNFCCC do a logical survey of the drawn out temperature objective following a couple of years.

The UNFCCC at that point gathered a logical board in 2013 to inspect the distinction between the two temperatures, and when their report turned out in 2015, there was an extremely solid logical contention for changing the worldwide temperature objective.

They had the option to exhibit the loss of the two a huge number of human lives just as key biological systems, for example, the Great Barrier Reef Resort in Australia at 2 degrees, which could be spared at 1.5 degrees.

This logical report was then taken up by the CVF, which was by then under the initiative of President Aquino of the Philippines, who made a major political push at the COP21 in December 2015 and figured out how to get the 1.5 degree objective received as a piece of the Paris Agreement when it was at long last concurred.

In this way, the CVF has been a fundamentally significant gathering of almost fifty creating nations that has given a voice for the benefit of the world’s generally defenseless, and the seat of the gathering has changed throughout the years from Maldives to Tonga, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Philippines and afterward Marshall Islands.

Before the end of last year at COP25 held in Madrid, the President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine, whose term finishes in mid 2020, offered Prime Minister Sheik Hasina of Bangladesh to turn into the following seat of the CVF, and she acknowledged.

Because of current travel limitations, the authority giving over of the duty from Marshall Islands to Bangladesh wasn’t possible by the pioneers of the two nations face to face, yet it has quite recently been done through a proper letter.

Executive Sheik Hasina will currently seat the CVF for the following two years, which will be a basic period for handling environmental change.

The following major worldwide gathering for the CVF to plan for is COP26, which has been delayed to 2021 and will be held in Glasgow, Scotland with the United Kingdom as the President.

Consequently, it is significant that the Bangladesh government quickly connect with the British government for the CVF to guarantee that Prime Minister Sheik Hasina and different pioneers of the CVF who will be going to Glasgow are given an elevated level stage where they can present their defense for the worldwide temperature objective of 1.5 degrees, which is by all accounts sneaking out of reach, without major radiating nations being considered answerable.

Another part of the CVF that came to fruition under the authority of President Aquino of the Philippines was the formation of the gathering of Finance Ministers of CVF nations, which was led by the then Finance Minister of Philippines.

He chose to consider the gathering the V20 gathering of nations and from that point forward, the V20 Group of Finance Ministers have been meeting each year during the gathering of all Finance Ministers at the Annual World Bank and IMF gatherings in Washington DC.

The V20 Finance Ministers have additionally started an intriguing arrangement of projects to handle environmental change on the ground, including taking a gander at protection.

The Finance Minister of Bangladesh will presently turn into the seat of the V20 gathering of Finance Ministers and will have a chance to show that the CVF nations are not, at this point only a promotion gathering, yet an activity situated gathering also.

By assuming control over the authority of the CVF for the following two years, Bangladesh has the chance to speak to defenseless nations at worldwide discussions like COP26, yet considerably more significantly, to lead the South-South sharing of information, experience and aptitude in adjustment to environmental change among the powerless creating nations.

In the period of Covid-19, this gives Bangladesh the chance to show both national and worldwide authority in handling the general wellbeing crisis just as the environmental change crisis simultaneously.