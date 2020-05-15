Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC director

The legislature is set to name Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, who shows banking and protection at Dhaka University, as director of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC.

Prof Shibli, who has been going Sadharan Bima Corporation as its director for around three and a half years, is getting the new task as occupant boss M Khairul Hossain’s residency is reaching a conclusion, two profoundly positioned sources have affirmed.

Khairul’s nine-year spell at the commission is finishing on May 14. The Dhaka University money instructor had three terms at the SEC.

The account service has sent a proposition to the Prime Minister’s Office suggesting names for the BSEC director and three magistrates, an authority with information on the issue, said. The SEC has four places of magistrate.

Shibli turning into the head of the financial exchange controller is “practically certain”, the authority said.

The open organization service will give the request on their arrangement on endorsement from the head administrator, he included.

Prof Shibli has gone through over two decades showing account, banking and protection, and assumed a key job in numerous organizations, chambers and inquires about identified with his fields at home and abroad.

Prof Shibli has in excess of 16 research distributions in his field and five worldwide research papers to his name. He has created “E-Banking and E-Commerce”, a book for the tertiary level and “Account and Banking”, a reading material for auxiliary understudies.

He has practical experience in law and practice of banking, retail and e-banking, remote trade and worldwide banking, corporate administration, lawful parts of business and basics of protection.

He is a visitor teacher at the Sichuan University at Chengdu in China until 2021. He was additionally granted for the best research paper introduced at the BAKUMSEM meeting.