Making best of COVID-19: Pushing web based learning in advanced education in Bangladesh

We have made considerable progress in educating and getting the hang of utilizing innovation. Whatever we call it — web based learning, virtual learning or e-learning, it has made training that is autonomous of time and spot. Clients approach course materials 24 hours every day, seven days per week.

Learning the executives frameworks (LMS) makes it conceivable to transfer course materials, assignments, and tests just as to make conversation sheets and other specialized devices. Web based learning has made separation learning available and a successful elective that is congested driving conditions free and unaffected by surprising grounds shutting in light of shutdowns, strikes, and man-made or characteristic disasters like the coronavirus pandemic.

Web based learning makes it conceivable to not lose a semester or go through additional cash for outstays in inns.

Accordingly, it tackles the issue of grounds lodging, which is constantly a significant issue for college understudies. This likewise gives chances to housewives and people who have occupations yet might want to propel their degrees.

Web based learning has numerous advantages. They incorporate, among others: adaptable timetable and condition; autonomy of spot and time; sparing in nearby lodging; autonomy of transportation bothers and costs; understudy focused getting the hang of as per the student’s accommodation and timetable; equivalent open doors for all understudies — thoughtful people and social butterflies the same; improving specialized abilities using LMS; opportunity from grounds structures or fixed learning assets; access to many free courses like Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and modules from anyplace on the planet; access to addresses from world-well known specialists in the control; enhancing in-class picking up; completing a semester solid and on schedule and autonomous learning and time the board.

There are a couple of fantasies on web based getting the hang of including: web based learning is less thorough; online advances “cheating” and can’t be observed successfully; learning on the web is secluding and desolate; and the teachers are mediocre.

These are for the most part unwarranted. Online conveyance should be possible with most extreme meticulousness and demonstrable skill. On account of these legends, shockingly, there was a solid protection from executing web based learning in advanced education. No new innovation or change is promptly acknowledged or invited due to its “troublesome” nature. In conventional study hall educating, understudies are tried on what they read.

In web based learning, the accentuation is on valid learning — learning by doing. Understudies take part in different manners, for example, through experimentation, genuine critical thinking, issue based exercises, contextual investigations, and cooperation in conversation sheets and virtual correspondence.

Tests and tests are delegated like in the TOEFL and GRE to abstain from cheating. Web based learning gives a solid systems administration network to assemble study, conversation, and sharing thoughts and premiums, lessening sentiments of confinement or forlornness.

In colleges in worldwide north, most nearby educators likewise encourage online courses, and every single online teacher are required to experience preparing on web based instructing learning. Correspondence with teachers as a rule happens through phone, email, conversation sheets, virtual live gatherings, and chatrooms.

Web based learning requires explicit programming, equipment, innovative skill, and, obviously, fast broadband web. A LMS is required for transferring courses and related assets on the site. Writing board, D2l/Brightspace, Canvas, and Moodle are a portion of the famous LMS stages. Moodle is a free open-source LMS. Work areas, workstations, tablets, or cell phones are expected to get to a LMS.

A webcam or inherent HD camera and a top notch headset help in video conferencing and live homeroom meetings utilizing Zoom, Skype for Business, Blackboard Ultra, and WebEx. Virtual live gatherings can be treated as conventional homeroom meetings from one’s habitation, and all exercises can be recorded for later survey or for understudies who missed a class. These classes furnish the understudies with the chance to pose inquiries and partake in conversation.

A significant number of the private colleges in Bangladesh proactively embrace new innovations to give contemporary training to their understudies.

These understudies can finish their training on schedule and will have an additional bit of leeway in the activity advertise. Most private division managers will incline toward up-and-comers who are prepared in web based learning in light of the fact that most occupations will require such mastery.

Shockingly most state funded colleges are lingering behind in offering their understudies a chance to finish their training on time by presenting web based learning, even in the flow lockdown circumstance. It is scheduled that the colleges will most likely stay shut for a long time causing wastage of valuable time for understudies.

A portion of the private colleges in Bangladesh have been conveying their courses online since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. For instance, BRAC University’s James P. Award School of Public Health offers a one-year full-time Masters in Public Health (MPH) program, with half of its understudy body originating from abroad. As the lockdown began, BRAC University went on the web, and the vast majority of the courses were offered remotely.

In the MPH program, understudies have just finished the particular seminar on the study of disease transmission, which was finished with intelligent instructing followed by Q&A. Utilizing Google Form, the School has additionally effectively directed tests.

As indicated by the course facilitators and School organization, there were some underlying hiccups as the understudies got back after the lockdown, yet from that point forward, it has been running with no critical difficulties.

he understudies’ participation in ‘classes’ has additionally been 100%. Such web based instructing was gone after for biostatistics in 2006 when the primary creator was a Fulbright visiting staff at the School. Moodle was the learning the executives framework utilized, and the course went effectively.

There is more than one approach to prepare employees to show online inside a brief timeframe. Assets are accessible to offer free preparing. Innovation organizations can help with equipment and programming.

Policymakers and controllers, for example, the University Grants Commission can assume a critical job in creating rules and making accessible the required assets to consolidate web based learning as a necessary piece of learning in advanced education.

A test in scaling up web based instructing learning is the outlook (frequently of educators) and in tending to this both influence and guideline will be important. The state funded colleges in Bangladesh must not avoid this change. We accept this is a significant path forward to a genuine Digital Bangladesh.