A Righteous Man

We recently talked about the occurrence of Bangabandhu’s removal from University of Dhaka. Following his removal, Mujib gave himself completely to the act of legislative issues and that was the point at which he comprehended the bond he had just evolved with the individuals.

Individuals began confiding in him as a potential representative who could express their fantasies in the most target way. Besides, he rose as an honorable man who was preferred by many, including the two his co-pioneers and the adherents. He didn’t participate in governmental issues for his own advantage. Or maybe, he needed equity for the individuals of East Pakistan.

This was the reason he abandoned everything else, even his proper examinations. In any case, the tremendous mass of the normal individuals of East Bengal turned into his new course of study. He got enmeshed in their more profound goals and got one of them.

He was affectionately acclaimed by the individuals everywhere as Bangabandhu, the companion of Bengal, directly after his discharge from prison in February 1969 in the midst of a mass uprising requesting just guideline and arrival of Sheik Mujib.

It might be reviewed here that Sheik Mujib was removed from the college as a result of his contribution in the development of fourth-class workers that occurred in March 1949. Mujib states, “Ten to fifteen days after the fact we discovered that individually representatives were marking bonds and rejoining work. Inside a month the greater part of them had continued work. The strike was adequately finished. Around this time a portion of my associates and I went to Dinajpur. This was on the grounds that a few understudies had been imprisoned and Dabirul Islam had been pounded inside the Dinajpur prison. Area 144 had been forced in the town and we couldn’t hold gatherings outside. We chose to hold an indoor gathering. We had set up in an inn. Abdur Rahman Chowdhury was the secretary of the understudy group at that point. On the train from Dinajpur to Dhaka, we read in a paper that 27 of us understudies had been removed from the university.”(‘The Unfinished Memoirs’, UPL, 2019, pp. 121-122).

The Secret Documents of the Intelligence branch additionally notice Mujib’s contribution in the development for fourth class representatives.

From the police report made on eighth April, 1949, we become more acquainted with that Sheik Mujib and six different understudies were fined 15 rupees for their nonattendance from classes. Bangabandhu was a sophomore at the law division during this time. On 29th April, 1949, the officer captured Sheik Mujib when he was encompassing the VC’s home close by understudies.

He was captured on charges of hostile to government exercises. The report of 30th April reveals to us that Mujib was conveyed to the Dhaka prison though different understudies captured with him were liberated.

(Mystery Documents Of Intelligence Branch On Father Of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, altered by Sheik Hasina, Hakkani distributers, Volume-1, page-141)

The report of ninth May, 1949 discloses to us that Maulavi Fazlul Qader Chowdhury visited Mujib in the Central Jail in Dhaka. During the meeting he asked Mujib for what valid reason he was not conceding his shortcomings and going to a concurrence with the college as that would make it simple for him to get liberated. To this Sheik Mujib addressed that they had not done anything incorrectly and that the college should free them with no conditions (on the same page, Volume-1, page-165).

Bangabandhu realized that he had not perpetrated any wrongdoing by supporting an admirable motivation and along these lines he didn’t sign the security or pay the fines. On the off chance that he did that would have implied he was conceding the mix-up which he felt emphatically that he didn’t.

Every single other understudy who were ousted alongside Mujib originated from working class families and couldn’t stand to lose their studentship. Every one of them aside from Bangabandhu marked the bond and paid the fine to recover their studentship in Dhaka University. Bangabandhu, nonetheless, stayed firm on his choice and accordingly he was unable to seek after a vocation in law. His fantasy about contemplating law stayed unfulfilled.

Notwithstanding, he likely could have examined law somewhere else. He intentionally decided to dedicate himself full-time to legislative issues. He expresses, “My dad was exceptionally vexed when he heard that I would not like to contemplate law at Dhaka University any longer. He said ‘On the off chance that you can’t proceed with your investigations at the college, go to England and get a bar at law degree from that point. On the off chance that essential, I will offer my territory to back your investigations.’ I stated, ‘What is the purpose of going to England now? I don’t pursue cash by turning into a legal counselor.’

I was as yet furious at the Muslim League pioneers. What they were doing with Pakistan was in opposition to the Pakistan I had longed for. Things expected to change.” (‘The Unfinished Memoirs’, op.cit. p.134).

On 23rd June, 1949 the Awami Muslim League was built up at Rose Garden in Dhaka while Bangabandhu was still in jail. The Intelligence Branch report of 26th June, 1949 records about the foundation of a counter Muslim League in East Bengal. It says that in a gathering of Muslim League staff drove by Ataur Rahman (Khan), the laborers have built up an opponent Muslim League called “East Pakistan Awami Muslim League”.

The President of this new gathering was Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani. Shamsur Rahman (Shamsul Haque) MLA was made the General Secretary. What’s more, Sheik Mujibur Rahman was made the Joint General Secretary. Both Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Shamsur Rahman, alongside other top pioneers of the gathering, went to see Sheik Mujib at the prison entryway.

Bangabandhu had selected Dhaka University with the fantasy about turning into a legal advisor simply like his schoolmates. Be that as it may, his solid feeling of exemplary nature drove him to desert his fantasy.

At the point when he left his examinations and got completely engaged with legislative issues, Sheik Mujib didn’t have any affirmation that he would one day become the best head this country has seen. In any case, his adversaries could without much of a stretch handle the quality of his political duty, as can be found in the pages of mystery police reports.

The Intelligence Branch Police moved like a shadow around him and detailed many a great many pages just on him. No other Bengali pioneer got that much consideration from the state police.

He essentially dedicated himself to what he thought was correct. Sheik Mujib couldn’t stand the defilement of the higher ups. He was unable to stand the misuse of the general individuals. Thus, in spite of being the dad of two small kids around then, he strolled into a way that was extremely troublesome and unsure. Nonetheless, history has taken care of him luxuriously for his enduring and noble legislative issues.