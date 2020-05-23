Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Fitr Monday in the midst of infection dangers

Muslims in Bangladesh will praise the Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday as the moon of the Islamic schedule month of Shawwal was not located on Saturday.

The National Moon-Sighting Committee reported the choice after a gathering at the Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at night.

The Eid-ul-FItr, the greatest strict celebration in Bangladesh, comes when the nation is experiencing a raising emergency of coronavirus which is enlisting flooding tallies of diseases and passings day by day.

The Eid will be held after fulfillment of the 30 days in Ramadan, said Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam, who managed the gathering.

The lockdown, which has extended almost two months in the nation to diminish the spread, has been winded down during the times of Ramadan.

With an end goal to restrain the spread of the infection, the legislature has put a few limitations on open life, requesting that residents cover set up and stay away from get-togethers to keep up social separating rules.

Thus, limitations were additionally forced on congregational supplications at mosques to constrain the danger of disease in spite of the fact that the administration chose to loosen up the controls as long as enthusiasts followed a lot of wellbeing conventions.

The administration, in any case, has encouraged Muslims not to offer Eid supplications in gatherings at Eidgah or on open grounds, however at mosques to decrease the danger of coronavirus disease.

Admirers have been mentioned to offer Eid supplications at close by mosques in their regions.

Bangladesh has announced 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, the most elevated in a solitary day, raising the count to 32,078 on Saturday.

The loss of life from the coronavirus rose to 452 after 20 additional fatalities were enrolled in the 24 hours to 8am, as indicated by the wellbeing directorate.