How to Boost Your Sales with Internet Marketing with Paul Getter » Succeed As Your Own Boss

Paul Getter, The Internet Marketing Nerd, was broke in 2009, struggling and delivering phone books out of the back of his car. After teaching himself about the power of internet marketing, he created The Internet Marketing Nerd and quickly became one of the most sought-after marketing experts in the world. He has spent over a billion dollars running ad campaigns for himself and his clients and has scaled numerous businesses to eight figures. You can get more information about him at PaulGetter.com.

Today we’ll focus on internet marketing, which is especially important if you’re trying to boost your sales before the end of this year. Our guest expert today, Paul Getter, The Internet Marketing Nerd, will break down the selling secrets of building a business online. He gives tips and tricks for getting started with ads, standing out from your competitors, engaging with your audience, and boosting your sales to grow your business through internet marketing.

“You have to differentiate yourself from everybody else – you have to be a voice and not just an echo.” – Paul Getter

Growing your presence online.

Differentiating yourself through content and education.

Be a voice, not an echo.

Engaging with your audience – it’s called social media for a reason.

Having systems to capture leads.

Getting started with ads.

Paul’s favorite online marketing hack.

