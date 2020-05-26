Kutubuddin Ahmed, originator and executive of Envoy Group, gets coronavirus

Kutubuddin Ahmed, the originator and executive of Envoy Group, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dhaka.

He was admitted to the Square Hospital on Saturday after his coronavirus test result returned positive, the Group’s Managing Director Abdus Salam Murshedy MP told bdnews24.com on Monday night.

“He is well now. You should speak to God for him,” Murshedy said.

Kutubuddin set up Envoy in 1984 resulting to proceeding onward from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. The Group’s basic spotlight is on moment pieces of clothing and material collecting.

Its business concerns right now similarly join payload sending, land, banking motorization, budgetary establishments, and imperativeness and power.

Kutubuddin had headed piece of clothing exporters’ battling bundle BGMEA and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The games facilitator had worked as head of Mohammedan Sporting Club and Bangladesh Badminton Federation.

He is a pioneer in Bangladesh’s territory business. His Sheltech Limited is one of the primary firms in the part.

Sheltech Brokerage, similarly controlled by Kutubuddin, is one of the top business houses at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Specialist Group also has enthusiasm for Premier Bank. Operator Textile is recorded on the DSE.