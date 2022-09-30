6 Tools to Make Life as a Solopreneur Easier

Solopreneurs are often trying to manage their business operations by themselves. They often spread themselves too thin and get burned out easily. This method of running a business isn’t sustainable or efficient and can hinder growth. You need to make life easier as a solopreneur.

As a solopreneur who cannot hire employees or a team yet, you should consider using tools or software to give you some support. Online business applications can help you run your business more efficiently at little to no cost.

6 Tools to Make Life Easier as a Solopreneur

Solopreneurs or small business owners should use technology to their advantage. It helps to optimize their processes and save a lot of time. Below are some of the applications or tools that can make your life easier as a solopreneur.

1. DocuSign

DocuSign is an electronic signature tool that you can use to sign documents on practically any device from anywhere in the world. It’s a completely free tool that can help you manage, sign, send, and store all your contracts.

Likewise, you can upload several documents or contracts to DocuSign including rental/lease agreements, financial documents, healthcare documents, permission slips, insurance documents, sales contracts, offer letters, liability waivers, etc.

DocuSign also integrates with Zoom, Microsoft products, Oracle cloud solutions, Salesforce, Google products, Workday, Stripe, and more. Your completed or signed documents are securely stored and can be accessed anytime.

2. Shoeboxed

Shoeboxed is a digital application that helps to organize, categorize and turn paper receipts into digital images that can be accepted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It’s a digital receipt app that makes filing taxes easier.

So, you can upload receipts through the Shoeboxed app or send pictures of your receipts in an email. Alternatively, their prepaid Magic Envelope can be used to mail your paper receipts directly to their processing facility.

Additionally, Shoeboxed extracts the most important data points on your receipts and categorizes them by vendor, payment type, total amount spent, and date. You can also export, share and print all the information you need for tax preparation.

3. Collective

Collective.com is a back-office management solution for solopreneurs. They can help you form or restructure your small business to become an S Corporation election to legally alleviate some tax liabilities and save money.

According to a Collective review, the platform can also assist with accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, and taxes. So, as a member, you’ll gain access to their online platform which features useful business tools like Gusto and QuickBooks.

Many Collective.com reviews confirm that the team helps to simplify business setup and manage their finances for them. Your solo business won’t require an in-house accountant anymore. They also ensure you remain compliant with federal and state laws.

4. Venmo

Venmo is a mobile peer-to-peer (P2P) payment app for fast and easy transactions on the go. If you’re a solopreneur who sells goods on Facebook Marketplace or other e-commerce platforms, you can collect Venmo payments.

Once you set up a Venmo business account, you can receive payments with your username, integrated Shopify and PayPal checkout, and a unique QR code. It also charges merchants a fee of 1.9% plus 10 cents per transaction.

Venmo provides the ability to refund customers directly from their app. It also sends a 1099-K tax form to business users who meet or exceed federal and state reporting thresholds. You can also enable tipping on payments.

5. Prialto

Prialto is all about providing virtual assistants that improve productivity and eliminate the headache of time-consuming tasks. They can relieve a solopreneur of many administrative tasks, sales, and operational functions.

Rather than work from home or a call center, their virtual assistants operate from managed offices. Also, they are often supported by U.S.-based engagement managers who serve as partners to clients and coaches to assistants.

Additionally, Prialto’s virtual assistants can provide support for tasks like calendar management and scheduling, document production and management, CRM data management and cleanup, and other back-office operations.

6. Buffer

Since solopreneurs don’t have big marketing budgets, one of the easiest and low-cost ways to promote your products/services is through social media. Buffer is a tool that allows you to manage your social media accounts easily.

You can use Buffer to expand your reach and engage your followers. It offers two services – Publish and Analyze. Indeed, this means you can plan, and schedule social media posts. You can also see metrics on how your content is performing.

Buffer supports social media apps like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. Other benefits include a browser extension, the ability to view and track top-performing posts, and easy integration with popular apps.