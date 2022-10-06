Best iPhone (2022): Which Model Should You Actually Buy?

Apple currently sells eight iPhone models, from the $429 iPhone SE to the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max. Which is best for you? We’re here to help you separate the marketing slogans from reality—we’ve tested all the latest models and outline their strengths and weaknesses here. Our iPhone buying guide can help you make a decision.

Updated October 2022: We’ve added our thoughts on the iPhone 14 Plus.

But First, Sell That Old iPhone!

If you’re upgrading from an iPhone, you can trade it to Apple to get a small discount. Before you do that, check whether you can sell it elsewhere for more money. iPhones hold their value incredibly well, particularly if they’re in mint or good condition. We have a guide that runs through a few websites you can use.

Don’t forget to back up your old iPhone before you switch to a newer model, which will help you transfer everything without losing any data. And remember to factory-reset your old iPhone before selling it. You might find our guides on setting up a new iPhone and how to fix it helpful. And if you don’t want to sell it, we have some ideas on how to repurpose your old device.