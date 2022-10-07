Employee Communication Best Practices – Business Brain 400 – Business Brain

Join us this week on Business Brain as we dive deeply into different communication methods with your employees. Find out what works, what doesn’t, and how to fix problems. Don’t miss our intro topic about how to save thousands on your tech gear with this “one simple trick.”

Oh yeah, it’s our 400th episode! 7.5 years in the making – you don’t want to miss this one. Cheers!

00:00:00 Business Brain – The Entrepreneurs’ Podcast #400 for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

00:01:44 The value of bullheaded-persistence

00:02:35 David-398-What’s the Tip to Save us Thousands?

00:10:58 SPONSOR: Bambee – Let Bambee help with your dedicated HR Manager! Go to Bambee.com right now to schedule your free trial!

00:12:27 How well does texting work for your business?

00:24:32 SPONSOR: Shopify – For anyone to sell anywhere, Shopify is giving you a fourteen-day trial and full access to Shopify’s entire suite of features. Visit Shopify.com/sbs to get yours!

00:26:03 How to deal with the confusing messages you send your employees? It’s not up to your employees to read your mind Take the initiative and ask your employees Employ empathy

00:33:23 How to create a culture of over-analyzing Surround yourself with people who are good at things you’re not.

00:39:08 BB 400 Outtro

