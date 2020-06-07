Six focuses: The contract of opportunity for Bengalis

We watch Jun 7 as the Six-Point Day. The year 2020 has shown up as a remarkable one for Bengalis. This year is critical to us – the individuals of Bangladesh. Broad plans were made to commend the birth centennial of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman. Not simply in Bangladesh, ostracize Bengali individuals worldwide had taken groundwork for it.

UNESCO chose to praise the day while part nations of the United Nations additionally took arrangements. The United Nations has propelled a memorial postage stamp.

Exactly when the arrangements were going full speed ahead, the pandemic broke out over the globe. The epic coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) has struck the world on such a scale, that individuals in practically all the nations on the planet have been contaminated by it as all financial, social and social exercises have ground to a halt. Bangladesh isn’t out of the infection’s hold. For the security of the individuals, we dropped all projects which could cause open social affair and rather held the projects on radio, TV and other advanced media.

In 1966, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman introduced the six-point request, viewed as the ‘Contract of Freedom’ for Bengalis. I review Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman with adoration and demonstrate regard to my mom Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib.

She assumed a special job in making the Jun 7 program a triumph. I likewise recollect my relatives martyred on Aug 15, 1975, and offer profound appreciation to the four national pioneers and all the saints and persecuted moms and sisters of the incomparable Liberation War.

Uncovering OF THE SIX-POINT DEMAND

On Feb 5, 1966, Muslim League President Syed Mohammad Afzal directed a gathering of the resistance groups at the living arrangement of Chowdhury Mohammad Ali in Lahore.

Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman introduced the six-point request in the gathering. Be that as it may, the proposition was turned down and Farid Ahmed of East Bengal conflicted with the proposition.

On Feb 6, a few papers of West Pakistan referenced that the six focuses were being spread to isolate the two pieces of Pakistan. Bangabandhu Sheik Mujib held a question and answer session on Feb 10 as a reaction. He flew back to Dhaka on Feb 11 and advised the correspondents on the six-point request at the air terminal.

The six-point request had proposed to acquaint self-rule with each area of Pakistan. In any case, the other ideological groups of Pakistan wouldn’t put this interest up for conversation. Bangabandhu then came back to Dhaka.

The official board of trustees of the Awami League affirmed the six-point request. The proposition was acknowledged in the gathering meeting of the Awami League. It was concluded that the interest will be spread broadly. It was likewise concluded that the gathering heads would go through East Pakistan and enlighten individuals regarding the interest.

A booklet on the six-point request composed by Bangabandhu and credited to party general secretary was distributed. The sanction of interest was additionally put up to the individuals through handouts, flyers and banners.

WHY THE SIX-POINT DEMAND

The individuals of East Bengal or the then East Pakistan were left totally unprotected during the Indo-Pak war in 1965. The security of the area held no importance to the focal legislature of Pakistan. East Bengal was left helpless before India. In the event that India had assaulted East Bengal for a huge scope, Pakistan had no real way to spare this locale from 1,200 miles away. Then again, in the event that we examine the war situation, we see that India would have assumed responsibility for zones extending to Lahore had the Bengali fighters of Bengal Regiment not valiantly fended off military assaults by India.

No imposing base of Army, Air Force and Navy was ever set up in East Pakistan. There was just a central station of the Pakistan Army’s fourteenth Division, which was in a delicate state. The Pakistan Military had an exceptionally predetermined number of Bengalis. A 1956 report of the day by day Dawn had depicted the circumstance of Bengalis:

So the most noteworthy positioning post for Bengalis in the Pakistani military was lieutenant colonel and just two Bengali officials had the position, however it was the Bengali fighters who had been the boldest during the war.

After the war, an understanding was marked among India and Pakistan in Tashkent, known as the Tashkent Treaty, where the intrigue or security of East Bengal was likewise ignored.

Thinking back, we see that the Pakistani rulers had consistently indicated disgrace towards the Bengalis. The primary ambush was on our native language, Bengali language.

They started contriving to grab our entitlement to talk in our native language. However, the Bengalis shed blood to safeguard the poise of native language.

Sheik Mujibur Rahman, who was an understudy of the Dhaka University at that point, started the Language Movement in 1948. It was in reality then that he understood that the Bengalis must be liberated from the abusive principle of the West Pakistanis.

The Bengalis had consistently been wealthy in instruction and social practice than West Pakistan. The individuals of this district assumed a spearheading job in the making of Pakistan. Most of the populace was likewise Bengalis. As much as 56 percent of the individuals lived in East Bengal.

West Pakistan was based on the plunders from the profit of East Pakistan. Releasing mistreatment upon the Bengalis was the main errand of the rulers. In 1954, different gatherings drove by the Awami League shaped the Jukta Front union and won the political decision. The Muslim League endured an overwhelming annihilation, however it dropped the chosen government through monumental Section 92A, which is, crisis.

The standard of the focal government was then authorized on East Bengal. In the wake of defeating numerous obstacles, the Awami League shaped the administration in 1956 yet plotting against this locale proceeded. In 1958, General Ayub Khan gave military law. This is the manner by which the Bengalis confronted one obstacle after another.

Open SUPPORT FOR SIX-POINT DEMAND

Open help for the six-point contract took off when it was introduced in the wake of Ayub Khan’s mistreatment. I think this is an uncommon occasion on the planet. Another example of such quickly developing open help for an interest can’t be found ever.

Bangabandhu Sheik Mujib then started going through East Bengal. He was sued or captured in whichever locale he held conventions. He would again energize in different locale in the wake of getting bail. He was captured multiple times in the range of only two months. After coming back to Dhaka from an assembly in Narayanganj on May 8, 1966, Bangabandhu was captured from his Dhanmondi living arrangement and was sent to jail the next day. Bodies of evidence were recorded against him consistently.

Captures of gathering pioneers and laborers likewise started. Various pioneers and activists, including understudies and laborers, were sued and captured all over Bangladesh.

On May 13 of every 1966, the Awami League held an open convention denoting a Protest Day. The individuals indicated their help for the six-point request in the meeting. On May 30, the East Pakistan Awami League’s working panel held a gathering directed by its Acting President Syed Nazrul Islam. Sorting out Secretary Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury went about as the general secretary.

A territory wide strike was called for Jun 7 and hard and fast endeavors were attempted to make it a triumph. A great deal of the Awami League gatherings were held at the Dhanmondi living arrangement of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman around then.

My mom Begum Fazilatunnesa assumed an exceptional job in making the Jun 7 general strike a triumph. She held mystery gatherings with understudy pioneers and gave them headings. She spoke with the Awami League and laborers’ pioneers and given them a wide range of help. The oppression by the Pakistani rulers kept on developing. In fight, individuals from varying backgrounds — cart pullers, bike drivers, assembly line laborers, transport truck-infant cab drivers, van-pullers, retailers, watchmen, workers — all joined the development.

Pakistan’s military junta and President Ayub Khan gave East Pakistan Governor Monem Khan the full charge to smother the development at any expense.

In any case, the individuals of Bangladesh opposed a wide range of torment and implemented the Jun 7 general strike to demonstrate their help to the six-point request. The Pakistani government was served a fitting answer.

Be that as it may, tragically the police started shooting at the individuals without incitement. Upwards of 11 individuals, including specialist pioneer Monu Mian, were executed. The individuals’ contribution with the development developed alongside the force of the torment to stifle the development.

About the strike on Jun 7, Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman wrote in his journal: “After 12 we got affirmed news that the strike was held. The individuals participated in it immediately. They bolster the six-point request and need opportunity. It has been demonstrated through the general strike that they need to live, to eat, have individual flexibility, work rights, and the privilege of the ranchers to live.” (Karagarer Rojnamcha, page 69).

On Jun 10 and Jun 11, 1966, understudies, laborers and general individuals from the general population were expressed gratitude toward for their help for the six-point request through the cooperation in the strike at an Awami League working advisory group meeting directed by the gathering’s Acting President Syed Nazrul Islam. The gathering communicated fulfillment as the general strike demonstrated that the individuals of East Bengal needed self-sufficiency. It chose to watch Jun 17, 18, and 19 as the Days for Prevention of Oppression. It was declared that all Awami League pioneers and activists would raise dark banners in their homes and all would wear dark identifications for the three days.

A store was made to offer money related help to the groups of those executed during the dissent and for the treatment of the harmed. A legitimate guide board was likewise shaped involving Awami League legal counselors to manage the cases and get bails for the captured dissidents. It was concluded that the gathering would bear all expenses from its store. All