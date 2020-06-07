Six-point program: introduction to freedom

“It is very evident that this man (Sheik Mujib) is a danger and will keep on misdirecting the Bengalis as long as he lives.” (Diaries of Field Marshal Mohammad Ayub Khan, 1966-1973. Altered and Annotated by Criag Bazxter-p100).”

This is the means by which Pakistan’s military and regular citizen rulers when him evaluated Sheik Mujibur Rahman, later the Father of the Bangladesh Nation, Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman. Mujib changed the predetermination of Pakistan and drove the making of another nation, Bangladesh.

Mujib as a youthful understudy in Calcutta (Kolkata) battled nearby with the Muslim League pioneers for the formation of a different nation for the financially and socially oppressed Muslims in Bengal. He saw from his youth school days how the Muslim people group of Bengal endured financial and social hardship on account of huge Hindu landowners, Zamindars, cash loan specialists and social elites. This happened all over unified Bengal.

Mujib was an individual who was a lot of worried about what he saw around him and when he went to Calcutta for his school contemplates, he thought he got a stage to battle against the oppressors to liberate the persecuted and before long turned into a functioning specialist of understudy front of the Muslim League.

He turned into an observer to the awful Bengal starvation of 1943 and the public mobs of 1946. Before long he came into contact with well known Muslim Leaders in Calcutta, as Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, AK Fazlul Huq, Abdul Hashim and others. Like most Muslims, he was likewise erroneously persuaded that lone a different country for them could improve the financial states of the Muslims in Bengal. He was evidently very little mindful of the Muslims in different pieces of India.

India was isolated into two separate states, India and Pakistan and the partition became effective on Aug 14, 1947, in light of the bizarre Two-Nation Theory of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. To place things in appropriate point of view there were other people who likewise trusted in this odd hypothesis. Pakistan likewise turned into a one of a kind nation with one thousand miles of Indian region in the center and there were a greater number of Muslims in India than in Pakistan. At the point when the two new nations were cut out of one unified subcontinent, the vast majority didn’t know about which nation they had a place with as the line of outline was not distributed until Aug 17, 1947.

This prompted another calamitous uproar in numerous pieces of the Indian subcontinent, particularly Punjab. The Muslim chiefs of Bengal alongside numerous others moved to the recently made the then East Bengal (later East Pakistan and in this manner Bangladesh) just to discover the principle explanation for the making of the supposed separate nation for the Muslims. It was an only a ploy to supplant the English and the enormous land-and cash possessing exploiters with the rich capital-claiming Punjabis.

Just the proprietors of enormous grounds in West Punjab had the cash and muscle. They simply utilized Jinnah as their bleeding edge crusader as he had Western instruction, examined law and carried on like a Westerner. He was not viewed as a Muslim by customary Muslims as he originated from a Khoja Ismaili family in Gujarat.

Jinnah didn’t communicate in any language other than English and a touch of Gujarati. That equivalent Jinnah came to Dhaka in 1948 and announced Urdu will be the most widely used language of Pakistan which just implied 94 percent of the number of inhabitants in Pakistan will for all intents and purposes become uneducated as just 6 percent of the individuals of Pakistan, the vast majority of whom relocated from Northern India, communicated in Urdu.

At the introduction of Pakistan, East Pakistan had 56 percent of the all out populace of Pakistan and their language was Bangla. At the point when Jinnah proclaimed that solitary Urdu will be the most widely used language of Pakistan it was the individuals, particularly the understudies of Dhaka University who dissented and Mujib was one of them.

The individuals understood that there won’t be any adjustment in the financial state of the individuals of Bengal. The making of Pakistan just changed the rulers and not the predicament of the average folks. The rich, particularly Punjabis, have supplanted the English and the Hindu Zamindars and enormous landowners.

The unreasonable choices of Pakistan’s rulers never went unchallenged in East Pakistan, the understudies playing the vanguard. However, the careful understudies additionally comprehended that rather than a sorted out dissent they required a composed stage and in this way they shaped the East Pakistan Muslim Students’ League, for all intents and purposes the principal resistance of Pakistan in 1948 and East Pakistan Muslim Awami League the next year. In the development of the two associations, youthful Mujib assumed significant jobs. He could see the eventual fate of the individuals of Bengal and how these political stages would come to assume a significant job in molding their fate.

The main testing time for the individuals of East Bengal came in the long stretch of February in 1952 during the Language Movement. The development was a significant defining moment throughout the entire existence of East Pakistan.

In 1954, the first-historically speaking appointment of Pakistan was held in East Bengal to choose the individuals from the common parliament. It was a trying time for the Muslim League, the gathering in power, and the whole organization behind it.

Despite the fact that at first, the ideological groups of East Bengal chose to contend in the political decision, separately the understudies of Dhaka University again impacted the world forever when they figured out how to manufacture a partnership of major ideological groups, specifically United Front or Jukta Front with the Awami League playing a main job.

The United Front was driven by Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and AK Fazlul Huq. They went to the individuals with a 21-point proclamation which featured the segregation looked by the individuals of Bengal and made by the rulers in West Pakistan.

The 21-point pronouncement, among others, remembered total independence of every area as guaranteed for the Lahore goals of 1946 – just issues identified with barrier, outside relations, and remote money will be managed by the inside, Bangla will be one of State Languages of Pakistan, every political detainee must be discharged, the legal executive must be isolated from the organization, there must be finished land changes preferring the landless ranchers and so forth.

All of the 21 focuses was star poor and expert individuals. The political race was won by the Front by an overwhelming margin with just nine seats heading off to the Muslim League.

Fazlul Huq was confirmed as the Chief Minister of East Bengal on Apr 2, 1954, and he shaped a bureau with Sheik Mujib as one of the individuals. In any case, the conspiratorial leaders of West Pakistan in only 41 days disintegrated the common government on May 20, 1954, and forced the Governor General’s Rule in East Pakistan and captured a large portion of the pioneers of the United Front.

This might be viewed as a triumph of the individuals of East Bengal as it was apparent that the West could never permit the individuals of this piece of Pakistan to battle for their authentic rights.

It was apparent that the rulers sitting in the West could never respect the authentic requests of the individuals of Eastern wing, they were destined to be oppressed, the rulers thought improperly.

Following the disintegration of the 1954 common legislature of East Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin became Governor General. His replacement Ghulam Mohammad disintegrated the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in 1956. General Ayub Khan held onto power in October 1958 and proclaimed Martial Law.

In this manner started the long excursion towards the breaking down of Pakistan. Ayub as referenced before considered Sheik Mujib as his sworn adversary and did everything to obliterate him. Meanwhile, the difference between the two wings of Pakistan’s kept on developing.

80% of the fare profit of Pakistan originated from jute and tea delivered in the Eastern wing yet of improvement spending plan, Eastern wing never got in excess of 30 percent.

Pakistan changed its Federal Capital threefold, Karachi to Rawalpindi and fabricated a totally new city called Islamabad as its capital originating from the fare acquiring of East Pakistan.

Maulana Bhashani, who was the establishing President of the Awami League, left the gathering in 1957 gliding his own National Awami Party (NAP), lecturing his purported Islamic Socialism. Joined Front additionally crumbled.

Awami League President Suhrawardy kicked the bucket in an inn in Beirut under puzzling situation. Prior, all major political pioneers of Pakistan framed an enemy of Ayub union called National Democratic Front (NDF). Mujib thought without the authority of Suhrawardy, NDF will be good for nothing. Other ideological groups were remerging thus ought to Awami League, thought Mujib, as the gathering secretary.

Following the 1965 India-Pakistan war, an all-party national partnership was framed and the coalition reported a gathering in Lahore on Feb 6, 1966, as of now known as the Magna Carta of the liberation of the individuals of East Bengal.

It is said the six-point program was drafted by Mujib himself and it featured the authentic privileges of the individuals of individuals of East Bengal as well as the individuals of the other four territories of Pakistan. Sheik Mujib, joined by Tajuddin Ahmad, left for Lahore on Feb 4. Altogether, there were 21 delegates from East Pakistan and 600 from West Pakistan.

Mujib raised the six-point request on Feb 10 in the Subject Committee meeting however the advisory group dismissed the six focuses. West Pakistan media composed Mujib needed to isolate East Pakistan from Pakistan.

The following day, Mujib and his little group left Lahore for Dhaka and at the air terminal disclosed to the holding up columnists what was in his six-point program. There was the same old thing, he said.

He needed (a) Pakistan will be a Federal State and will have a parliamentary type of government; (b) the inside will hold the intensity of guard and international strategy and different issues will be left to the regions; (c) with respect to financial arrangement, Mujib pushed two alternatives – the first is two distinct sorts of money will be declared for bot