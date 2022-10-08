How Good Humans Sell with Catherine Brown » Succeed As Your Own Boss

Catherine Brown understands what it means to build a business during challenging times. She launched her first company with two small boys at home in 2003 and now runs a sales training firm called ExtraBold Sales.

Catherine is a veteran of over 25 years of selling, recruiting, and fundraising with nonprofits. In her new book, How Good Humans Sell™, she combines sales best practices with psychology principles. Her training includes research-based workshops that get at the heart of why people hesitate while selling.

Catherine has a bachelor’s degree from Rice University in Houston and has been trained in marketing through StoryBrand. She lives in Texas with her family and loves taking walks, reading, planning her next globetrotting adventure, watching sci-fi, and hosting dinner parties.

I am so excited to have Catherine as our next guest. Small business owners’ biggest fear is selling! So, we have an expert here today who will help us learn how to feel better about sales (and to think about it more like helping). Catherine runs the sales training firm ExtraBold Sales, coaching others to sell confidently. Her sales system includes psychological research that gets to the heart of why people don’t sell effectively. She shares so many great gems today. Discover them by listening to this informative episode!

“You need to take inventory of your beliefs if you want to build on a strong foundation. The good news is you can continually improve your beliefs and learn the tactics of how to sell – you need both.” – Catherine Brown

Listen to the podcast below:

This week on SmallBizChat Podcast:

Noticing your beliefs.

How to learn sales skills.

The two buckets of sales.

The magic topics to ask in any sales transaction.

Treating your LinkedIn like your website.

Having multiple variations of your value proposition.

When to hire a salesperson for your business.

Understanding how to sell in your own business.

