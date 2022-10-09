Events | Inside Higher Ed | Insider Exclusive Webcast | What the Supreme Court Asked on Affirmative Action

Insider Exclusive Webcast | What the Supreme Court Asked on Affirmative Action | Tuesday, November 1 at 12 PM ET
On Oct. 31, the U.S. Supreme Court hears the oral arguments in two cases against Harvard University and UNC-Chapel Hill concerning affirmative action in higher education. Join Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman, on Nov. 1, at noon ET, for a special Insider webcast to hear their take on the court’s questions and interactions during these oral arguments. Gain a better understanding of what could lie ahead for higher education for the 2023-24 admission season and beyond.