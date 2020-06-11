What will the US state now?

The all inclusive acclaimed day by day The Guardian printed an article, together wrote by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheik Hasina and the CEO of Global Center on Adaptation Patrick V Verkooijen a week ago considering how the test presented by the furious beast Cyclone Amphan having torn through Bangladesh and a few conditions of India was dealt with in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a saying in Bangla that fiascos move about in a group. The flare-up has moved through the whole evolved world, thumping nations like the US, Britain, Germany, France, Brazil, and Italy off the roost. As the undetectable executioner came unexpectedly, neither Bangladesh nor some other nation on this planet had the faintest notion of how to get it dealt with. How could in excess of 100,000 individuals capitulate to the infection in the US, a nation apparently unparalleled as far as military and monetary forces?

The infection is covering its teeth in all the edges of Bangladesh – urban communities and towns. At no other time did we watch a malady with such a cosmic pace of contamination where drawing near to a tainted may place your life in peril. There has been a disturbing number of passings of doctors

Scribbling down the rundown of individuals contaminated with the infection, you will watch individuals of the whole range of the general public – from individuals from parliament to police to erudite people. Almost all parts of the economy are in grave peril while a huge number of individuals are hanging tight for help.

Simply envision how Bangladesh in spite of reeling from this scourge emptied 2.4 million men, ladies, and youngsters and cleared them to a protected safe house and gave them cleanser, sanitiser, and food. The Guardian was ready to introduce a few experiences to the nations which are experiencing a similar emergency or may need to confront it later on.

The whole departure of the 2.4 million individuals, more noteworthy than the individual populace of at any rate 180 nations on the planet, must be pressed inside a day or somewhat more maybe in an immense exertion spread out by the administration drove by Hasina to relieve the effect of the tempest.

In any case, did our media keep this news at a similar level on the need stepping stool as The Guardian did? The Guardian conveyed it forward for instance to be trailed by different nations and that our media could do too.

Toward the start of May, Earl Miller, the US diplomat to Bangladesh, Robert Dickson, the British high official in Bangladesh, and a couple of different ministers at the same time tweeted about the opportunity of articulation and the opportunity of media in Bangladesh. This doesn’t fall under the domain of discretionary behavior, as saw by the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Sometime in the past the US diplomat selected to Bangladesh and agents from the World Bank or International Monetary Fund had the last say about what strategy our nation would embrace or what game-plan Bangladesh would take. Our account and arranging priests used to travel to Paris before declaring the national spending plan.

There ‘specialists’ from ‘giver nations and nations’ utilized to guarantee about financing, viewed as the mainstay of our national improvement plans. After Hasina expected the job of PM in 1996, she made the Paris Consortium consider it daily. At that point the consortium was facilitated in Dhaka and that also was bidden a goodbye to.

Presently the circumstance has experienced a further change. At the point when the World Bank backtracked on their choice to support a significant undertaking, for example, Padma Bridge development, it labeled the nation with an unjustifiable charge.

Rewind the clock further back and you would see that the previous US president Richard Nixon and his acclaimed outside pastor Henry Kissinger recorded Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, as their foe.

The primitive occupation armed force of Pakistan who submitted one of the most noticeably awful massacres of world history in Bangladesh was honored with the most progressive American weapons that they utilized to uncover the freedom battle of Bangladesh.

Following autonomy, they likewise made weight on Bangabandhu to shun attempting Pakistani officials and fighters who were legitimately associated with massacre, assault, and pillaging. Kissinger didn’t stop there.

He named Bangladesh an ‘Endless Basket’, which didn’t merit any gift or financing. Their scheme behind the murdering of the Father of the Nation is currently known to all.

Their retreat from financing on Jun 29, 2012, was a piece of a profound scheme. We can recall the announcement of the then World Bank agent Ellen Goldstein, who said the World Bank would reevaluate on financing the Padma Bank venture when Hasina considered their sentiment while settling on any choices.

Indeed, even they were requesting a guarantee on which technique the following parliamentary political decision would happen. Yet, Hasina, girl of Bangabandhu, didn’t clasp under tension. Or maybe, she took the milestone choice to convey forward the undertaking even without the fund of the World Bank.

A wonderful bit of the extension is now noticeable with ranges over a length of four and a half kilometers – developed on the core of flooding Padma. Hasina must be attributed for bringing forth the ‘Padma Bridge Spirit’.

Returning to the ongoing issue of the tweets of a few nation delegates on the opportunity of media in Bangladesh, one will without a doubt discover it as an unmistakable daringness and carelessness. Heartbreaking as it might sound, a portion of the news sources of our nation secured it so resplendently that it appeared as though making a huge deal about.

Rather than underestimating every one of their feelings, we ought to perceive that their deception of coronavirus or the tempest Amphan, the impelling to make unsteadiness in the readymade piece of clothing division are inadmissible since these can push the nation towards grave peril.

What is turning out in the US? Indeed, even inside the nation, there have been protests that President Donald Trump is in a war against the media. The equivalent is in the UK where Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared a request to shun giving any open proclamation on medicinal services in Britain.

We as a whole recognize what befell George Floyd who was choked to death by cops in the US and the whole nation is seething with challenges such an unmitigated negligence to mankind.

This homicide vouches for the bigotry the teeth of which have not been evacuated at this point. This murdering of a dark man has started fights from all quarters including white people who took to the road resisting time limitation and government orders.

Trump attempted to splash the fire of dissent through power. The BBC revealed that numerous writers became casualties of police mercilessness while covering the development. Their eyes copied due to teargas and pepper shower. Elastic slugs focusing on dissidents punctured the skins and fleshes of writers too.

They are not saved from police fierceness considerably in the wake of presenting themselves as the individuals from the press. Press Freedom Tracker revealed at any rate 90 occurrences of assaults on writers by security organizations.

Minnesota police captured CNN columnists and group during live TV inclusion. There is no response to why they were captured. The whole world is watching that writers are bound and taken to police care. Mill operator, the US envoy to Bangladesh, more likely than not seen this episode.

He can’t think in his most out of this world fantasy that he can oppose the bad behaviors going on in his nation under the bearing of his nation’s leader. To do that, he needs to leave first, which he didn’t. In any case, in 1971, when the Pakistani occupation armed force propelled slaughter in Bangladesh, numerous Bengali representatives left Pakistan to swear faithfulness to the administration shaped by Bangabandhu. Will Miller do likewise?

That can’t be normal since he is vocal about the press opportunity of Bangladesh. He thought of tweets even without worrying about conciliatory behavior.

Sajeeb Ahmed Wajed, the ICT counsel to the head administrator of Bangladesh, mentioned the writers of Bangladesh to scrutinize the US government office about the opportunity of media in the US.

Would we be able to have the faintest trust that the individuals who are estimating the opportunity of media in Bangladesh with astounding exactness will be similarly worried about the restraint of columnists in their own nation too?