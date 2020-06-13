The Bangladeshi-Armenian Harneys of Dhaka

A brief on the Armenians of Dhaka: Regardless of the nonattendance of any complete annal on the appearance of the Armenians in Bengal, especially to Dhaka, students of history today collectively concur that the Armenians began to show up in Bengal, from the late seventeenth century onwards.

It was the draw of exchange and trade which pulled in them to come here during the Mughal, Nawabi and the pioneer time frames – Company and the British Raj. Towards the finish of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s rule, Job Charnok of the East India Company, the originator of Calcutta, is said to have enrolled the administrations of the tough and innovative Armenians, at that point recently showed up vagrants to Bengal.

Their ecclesiastical seat was in Julfa, Isfahan, in Persia (Iran). Albeit Christian by confidence, their familiarity with the Persian language, and recognition with the Persian culture (Shiite Muslim) extraordinarily encouraged their absorption in Bengal, since the court and authority language, that is, the most widely used language of the general public, was Farsi or Persian up until 1835.

Be that as it may, much after the presentation of English as the official language, the bigger society and nearby networks in the urban zones and even in the hinterland, continued with their day by day communications as regular in Persian, Hindustani, Urdu or Bengali, to the benefit of the multilingual Armenians in Dhaka, and somewhere else in Eastern Bengal.

The provenance of the early nearness of Armenians in Dhaka is borne by the way that there are two known existing old graves of Armenians dated somewhere in the range of 1714 and 1795, inside the premises of the noteworthy Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Rosary at Tejgaon, worked in 1677.

The most punctual Armenians in Dhaka settled in Tejgaon. There was at one time a little destroyed wooden Armenian sanctuary in Armanitola over which the Armenian Apostolic Church of the Holy Resurrection, was constructed later in 1781.

The site on which the Church stands today, was once part of an old burial ground. This property was possessed by an Armenian called Agha Catachik Minassian (Minas), who gave the land for working of the congregation. The human survives from his better half Sophie, who passed on in Dhaka in 1764, lie buried inside the congregation.

The Armenians were delegated Europeans in India during the British guideline. The statistics of 1866 recorded 107 Armenians in the town of Dhaka. As per the registration, there was one priest, five zamindars, thirty vendors, five retailers and four government hirelings around then in Dhaka, who were Armenians.

The Armenians were a supported network of the British, since they were Christians, yet a boldly ambitious individuals, saturated with a spearheading soul, and guided by a solid hard working attitude. They likewise turned out to be promptly anglicized.

Subsequently, they mixed well with different Europeans and were regularly individuals from the selective British social clubs in Dhaka, Narayanganj and in a couple of region towns of Eastern Bengal, preceding the segment of British India in 1947.

(1) Epitaph of William Harney (1830-1901) in the Armenian Churchyard, Dhaka. (2) Epitaph of Mrs Heripsima Harney (1843-1898) spouse of William Harney in the Armenian Churchyard, Dhaka.

The Armenians at first exchanged rawhides, salt, flavors, valuable stones, saltpeter, calico and indigo. Later they flourished in the nineteenth century as the principal pioneers of the rewarding jute industry in Dhaka and Narayanganj, setting up automated industrial facilities managing in jute and cotton materials, along these lines, turning out to be produces and retailers, started steam route organizations, managed in discount exchanging basic wares, were the first to set up and work super-shops which sold extravagance European products, and set up little shops including second hand shops, confectionaries and lodgings (inns). By the mid nineteenth century many had theorized astutely and put capital in land, turning out to be affluent zamindars (landholders), and eminent donors.

In acknowledgment of their admirable administrations, the Mughals, the Nawabs of Bengal and the British presented on them the differently spelled handles of Khajeh, Khojah or Khaja got from the Persian honorific title of Khawaja or Khwaja, which means ruler or ace.

This was frequently defiled or anglicized to Coja. They additionally conveyed another honorific prefix to their names, that of Agha (likewise Aga), implying their Iranian predecessors.

A portion of the critical last names of Armenian groups of Dhaka in the eighteenth, nineteenth and mid twentieth hundreds of years were the: Minassians/Minas’s, Aminus’s/Emnias’s, Merkers, Servorgs, Georges, Petrus’s/Petros’s, Pogoses, Kevorkes, Aratoons, Manooks/Manuks, Davids, Catchatoors, Stephens, Highcazonys, Mackertichs, Bagdassors, Nahapiets, Painotys/Paneatis, Harneys, Lazarus’s, Lucas’s, Agacys, Michaels, Sarkies’s/Cerkes’s, Joakims and Thomas’s.

They once employed extraordinary impact in Dhaka society, particularly in the nineteenth and mid twentieth hundreds of years as striking zamindars, shippers, agents, altruists, organization manufacturers (Pogose school and Dhaka Bank) and as network pioneers of the common society in neighborhood legislative issues (metropolitan bodies), workmanship and culture (horse hustling, club).

In Dhaka, a significant number of them lived in the Armenian quarters in Armanitola or somewhere else in Old Dhaka, in lovely nursery houses in Ramna, Fulbaria, Motijheel and in palatial manors along the banks of the stream Buriganga in Dhaka, as can be seen from the alluringly beautiful booklet, “Display of Dacca”, 1840.

The Harneys are an outstanding Armenian group of nineteenth to mid-twentieth century Dhaka. My companion Macquir Harney, a fruitful hotelier in Dhaka, is a fourth era direct relative from his extraordinary granddad. This convincing story therefore starts with the incredible granddad of Macquir, named William Harney (1830-1901), who was conceived in Belfast, Ireland, and came to Dhaka most likely in the late 1840s. What really prompted the youngster to come to India (Bengal) isn’t clear, but to accept that he had headed out right to attempt his karma.

In any case, not long after his appearance in Dhaka, he chipped in and battled in the interest of the East India Company in the fleeting, unsuccessful disobedience of the local sepoys of the Company at the noteworthy Lalbagh fortification in Dhaka in November 1857, after the bombed Indian Rebellion of May 1857, in upper India beginning in Meerut and completion with the fall of Mughal Delhi in September 1857.

There is additionally a lack of data on his life and times spent in Dhaka, other than that he wedded a woman named Heripsima (1843-1893) and raised a family. The more seasoned age of the Harneys have all died. Unfortunately, they have not deserted any family annal. Be that as it may, William alongside his child Thomas William are credited for presenting the hackney-carriage – a four-wheel, horse-drawn secured carriage driven by a coachman (garwan) – to the roads of Dhaka, as an effective method of open vehicle. William passed on in Dhaka in 1901, and lies covered in the Armenian Churchyard alongside his better half and oldest child. He and his better half had two children: William Harney Jr (1863-1891) and Thomas William Harney (1872-1952), who was Macquir’s granddad.

An uncommon photo of a jute manufacturing plant, Nahapiet and Co’s, at Postagola in old Dhaka, claimed by the well off Nahapiet Armenian group of Dhaka, around 1907. Photograph: Fritz Kapp, Dhaka [Writer’s collection]

Thomas William Harney appeared to have done well throughout everyday life, and got affluent enough to inevitably obtain a sizeable zamindari bequest in Dhaka and Bhola. He was enjoyed by Nawab Sir Salimullah of Dhaka, for his social refinement. He enchanted the Nawab with his familiarity with Farsi and Urdu. Thomas fabricated two enormous houses in old Dhaka. The first despite everything stands today in a run down condition at Harney Street, Armanitola. The subsequent house, additionally an old one, can be visited at 64, Sarat Chandra Chakravarti street, in Mahuthtolly. This house was once referred to locally as the “Saab Kuthi” (Saheb Bari). The observed Bangla artist Shamsur Rahman was previously a nearby neighbor and companion of the Harneys here. The youthful writer deferentially tended to William as “Bobby Saheb”. Both these houses were discarded by the Harneys quite a while in the past. Thomas had likewise assembled a nursery house in Padma Pukur, somewhere in the range of 122 miles south-west of Dhaka. He built up The Dacca Cotton Mills in Postagola, Old Dhaka, close by the waterway Buriganga. The place that is known for the plant was rented from a Hindu family. Thomas wedded a woman named Teresa and had five children, Harold, Gerald, Edward, Peter Lawrence and Charles Wilfred, and three girls, Mary, Margaret and Carol.

Thomas William Harney and his family left the Orthodox Armenian Church and became Roman Catholics. Subsequently, on their demise he and his significant other were covered at the Narinda Christian burial ground in Wari, rather than the Armenian Churchyard. He was the first Harney to break with the Armenian family convention. In any case, he never cut off his association with the Armenian Church totally, yet proceeded with his support and backing, by once in a while visiting the congregation, and making attractive gifts.

The most youthful child of Thomas William and Teresa was called Charles Wilfred (1920-1975). Charles wedded Irene. They had two children, Macquir and James, and a little girl, Rita Rose. The cancelation of the zamindari in 1950 in East Bengal (Bangladesh), saw a consistent decrease in the fortunes of the Harneys. The zamindari domain in Bhola was lost as was the property at Padma Pukur. After the Indo-Pak war of 1965, the Harneys’ cotton factory at Postagola, which was initially rented from a Hindu family, was obtained by the then Pakistan government as adversary property, since the Hindu proprietor of the land out of nowhere chose to leave for India for all time. On their demises, Charles and Irene were covered at the Narinda graveyard in Wari.

The oldest child of Charles Wilfred and Irene, Macquir Harney (b.1961), is hitched to Teresa Kumkum. They have two children, Joseph Wilfred and Charles Isidore Arnob, and two girls, Rebecca Juliet and Jennifer Antora.