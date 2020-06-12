Ocampos sparkles as Sevilla win derby in La Liga return

La Liga returned following a three-month rest because of the COVID-19 pandemic as Sevilla beat city matches Real Betis 2-0 on Thursday with the assistance of a questionable punishment and a pinch of class from Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos.

Ocampos struck the post in the primary half before giving Sevilla a merited lead from the spot in the 56th moment after Betis’ Marc Bartra was brutally decided to have fouled Luuk de Jong.

Ocampos created an incredible backheel help for midfielder Fernando to head home six minutes after the fact to seal a success which united Sevilla’s push for a Champions League place.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are in third spot in the standings with 50 focuses after 28 games while Betis were left in twelfth on 33.

Sevilla commanded the derby in an unfilled and frightfully calm Sanchez Pizjuan which would typically be overflowing with shading and commotion for the event, yet the red seats were left exposed as fans were banished from going to for security reasons.

Transmissions looked to re-make the experience of a typical match with fans by utilizing mimicked swarm clamor and pictures, while Ocampos still saluted the remain behind the objective subsequent to breaking the stop from the punishment spot.

“I had never played a derby here and despite the fact that the fans are not here I despite everything needed to respect them and cause it to feel like they were and show that we are buckling down for them,” the Argentine said.

Sevilla had been defeating their neighbors before Bartra was punished for his test on De Jong despite the fact that the previous Barcelona safeguard was as yet incensed with the choice.

“The punishment was unfathomable, I was in a situation to out-hop De Jong and he bounced into my arms, the Sevilla players weren’t in any event, anticipating a punishment,” Bartra said.

“In the event that football is a physical game you can’t give a punishment for that.”

Betis mentor Rubi included: “The manner in which we yielded the main objective was hard to swallow yet all in all they were superior to us.”