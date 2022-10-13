BenQ Announces New Education Smart Board Models That Come Standard With State-of-the-Art Features

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Oct. 5, 2022 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, is empowering K-12 and higher-ed educators and students with its new educational BenQ Board smart displays. Comprising the Premium RP Series, Mainstream RM Series, and Entry-Level RE Series, the interactive displays feature state-of-the-art yet intuitive tools to enhance learning comprehension, engagement, and collaboration for in-person, virtual, and hybrid classrooms. This includes germ-resistant screens with up to 40 touch points, license-free EZ Write interactive whiteboard and annotation software, InstaShare wireless screencasting, speakers, X-Sign Broadcast PA capabilities, and Cloud Classroom Management featuring single sign-on to Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and more.

“There’s no question about the benefits of interactive displays in the classroom, but not every display is created equal,” said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. “Educators today need to be able to start their lessons from the classroom display as easily as they would any computer. Likewise, IT staff need to be able to configure and manage them seamlessly alongside other devices. That’s why we’re shaping the future of education with our broad lineup of BenQ Boards, which come standard with all the tools and resources schools need to jump-start their interactive experience at no extra charge. Nothing should stand in the way of learning.”

The 4K 20-point multi-touch BenQ Board Entry-Level RE Series opens the door to affordable smart whiteboard technology, boasting BenQ’s premium yet standard features — ClassroomCare, EyeCare, EZWrite, InstaShare, and more — and is available in 65”, 75”, 86”, and 98” sizes. The Master RM Series adds front-accessible USB Type C ports, a six-microphone array with noise cancellation and speech enhancement, remote with spotlight and digital pointer, germ-resistant stylus, and more. Unleashing the full potential of BenQ smart board technology, the next-generation Premium RP Series builds upon the innovation with an onboard subwoofer, Dolby Digital Plus surround sound for lesson clarity in class and online, an eight-microphone array with noise cancellation and speech enhancement, Tap and Teach NFC tag reader to instantly log into the network or cloud services and access personal settings, Duo Windows to run apps side by side, an air ionizer, and smart sensor technology for motion detection that enables BenQ’s advanced EyeSafe® screen settings to protect eyes and provide the best user experience and for BenQ’s ClassroomCare technology that monitors temperature, humidity, and air quality. The Master RM and Premium RP Series are available in 65”, 75”, and 86” sizes.

But no matter what model schools choose, BenQ Boards come standard with innovative classroom solutions that boost engagement and keep users healthy.

BenQ ClassroomCare

BenQ Boards are the industry’s only smart boards with germ-resistant screens as part of the company’s ClassroomCare benefits. Leveraging BenQ’s years of expertise engineering medical equipment, BenQ Boards ship with nano-ionic silver coating (guaranteed toxin-free) that guard against most bacteria, letting instructors teach without worrying about germs spreading among students. This coating provides protection for years, even when the screen is cleaned regularly. With official TÜV and SIAA certification, BenQ displays meet the highest quality standards so schools can maximize the educational potential of collaborative, hybrid classes without creating new health concerns. In addition, as students and teachers spend more class time using interactive screens, it is crucial to safeguard their eyesight. Extended exposure to blue light, flicker, and reflections causes eye strain and may lead to damaged eyesight. ClassroomCare also incorporates BenQ’s EyeSafe features: low-blue light, flicker-free, and glare-resistant properties.

EZ Write

EZWrite annotation and collaboration software gives users the freedom to annotate and work directly from the interactive display or a wirelessly connected device. When teachers are creating or presenting lessons, EZWrite’s Floating Tool empowers them to add text to any app, video, website, document, or image. They can also choose the pen color, erase, open files, or take screenshots.

InstaShare Screen Sharing

Students are empowered to present their ideas in class, without the hassle of cables, via InstaShare with up to nine screens being shared simultaneously. Where remote students or guests are joining, the display is compatible with all leading videoconferencing software such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams with the optional slot-in PC, which expands the utility of the screen even further. BenQ has also made it possible for two apps to be opened on screen side by side, making lessons more efficient. For example, teachers can explain in detail with a whiteboard on one side and support content on the other, or utilizing InstaShare’s Floating Window mode, share a connected screen alongside another app in use.

The Classroom Ecosystem

BenQ Board smart displays are cloud-friendly, making them the epicenter for classroom management as well as engagement. They eliminate the complexities of using interactive display technology that robs valuable class time or having to depend on connected devices to access and manage files and content. Once teachers are logged in, their personal settings are instantly recalled and they can securely access and save lesson materials on Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, or the network.

As a central hub for each and every classroom, it’s important IT and admin staff have the tools they need to manage and update the BenQ Boards. IT staff have access to at-a-glance device analytics for any BenQ display using the included AMS software. They can easily monitor and analyze the status of all the BenQ devices on a single dashboard, including managing displays, apps, and OTA updates remotely for maximum convenience. BenQ Boards also benefit from BenQ’s X-Sign Broadcast software, which turns any BenQ smart board in the school into signage and allows schools to keep everyone informed and up to date on events, safety protocols, and emergencies.

More information on BenQ is available at https://www.BenQ.com/en-us/education.html.

