What is the Best Age to Start a Business? Business Brain 401

Too Old to Start a Business? Think Again

If you think youth is a prerequisite to starting a company, think again. According to a recent study by the Census Bureau and MIT, a 50-year-old founder is 2.2 times more likely to start a successful business than a 30-year-old. The study included 2.7 million company founders. The average startup founder was 45 years old when they started their company.

Join us today as we talk about age as a feature, not a barrier, to starting a new company.

Related