For what reason would we say we are losing such a large number of our primary care physicians?

With the circumstance on the ground exacerbating each spending day, we should wrestle with the way that we are losing our human services experts at the bleeding edge of the war on Covid-19 at a disturbing rate.

At any rate 35 specialists have just yielded their lives while satisfying their pledge of serving mankind, and upwards of 1,169 specialists have been contaminated as of June 12, as indicated by Bangladesh Doctors’ Foundation (BDF).

A report distributed by this day by day shows that 16 of these 35 specialists were senior doctors at the teacher level, who not just gave life-sparing treatment to basic patients, yet in addition guided entire ages of specialists and added to human services strategies and clinical practices.

There can be no uncertainty that the loss of these regarded and experienced experts, who are the foundation of our medicinal services framework, is irredeemable.

Especially, when the segment is totally overpowered and attempting to give treatment to the ever-expanding number of patients both in the Covid-19 and non-Covid offices, the death of senior specialists will just push the division towards further destruction. We should ask ourselves—and answer—regardless of whether enough safeguards were taken to guarantee most extreme security of those driving the battle.

From the earliest starting point, we have seen the specialists’ inability to think of a complete arrangement on the most proficient method to handle the staggering weights on the medicinal services framework achieved by the pandemic and the fumble in enough sending and preparing specialists.

This has no uncertainty pushed our medicinal services suppliers towards further introduction. We should now, as a country, address the overwhelming cost for such crazy dismissal.

There is up ’til now no aggregated information on the quantity of attendants, paramedics and other human services suppliers who have been contaminated or lost their lives.

We grieve for and offer our most extreme appreciation to the specialists and human services suppliers who put their patients’ lives before their own. The thrashing social insurance division, which neglected to secure them, is currently much increasingly open to their passing.