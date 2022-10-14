Treating Your Business Like a Private Club with Dawnna St. Louis » Succeed As Your Own Boss

Dawnna St. Louis is an in-demand international speaker and sales and revenue acceleration coach. She is called the ‘coach’s coach’ when she works with subject matter experts to turn their expertise into high-profit coaching and speaking businesses. Next year, she will launch her Fyrebrand-certified coaching program for those who want to be successful business coaches and have the expertise to do so. Dawnna’s success growing coaching businesses and entrepreneurial firms have earned her an exclusive spot as the business coach for Goldman Sachs Minority Entrepreneurs.

If you are tired of scrounging for customers, I’ve got a sales expert here who will talk to you about how it might make more sense to treat your business like a private club instead of a public park. And if you think that your business could benefit from focusing on a hyper-niche, my expert will break down exactly how that will work best for you in your business. Today, I talk with Dawnna St. Louis, and we cover all that and more!

“Being a professional is required, but if you want to be paid, you’ve got to be an expert.” – Dawnna St. Louis

Keeping your funnel specific and simplified.

Niching down.

Effective marketing strategies for your ideal client.

Your ideal client is willing to pay you.

Being crystal clear about what you do and who you do it for.

Scaling is a requirement.

