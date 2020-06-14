Coronavirus: Cyprus to pay occasion expenses of tainted visitors

Cyprus has vowed to take care of the occasion expenses of any individual who tests positive for the infection in the wake of going there.

In a letter made open on Wednesday, the legislature said it would pay for convenience, medication and nourishment for patients and their families.

Sightseers “will just need to hold up under the expense of their air terminal exchange and repatriation flight”.

It is a piece of a bundle of measures planned for stepping guests back to the island, which has announced barely any cases, BBC revealed.