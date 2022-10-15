How to Boost the Online Presence of Your Real Estate Business

Having an online presence is of key importance for every business. It is an aspect that will help your real estate business and success grow. There is more to building an online presence than posting content on social media. To succeed in today’s highly digital and tech-driven world, you need to be out there, besides offering quality products and services. If you are not present online nowadays, it’s like you don’t even exist. The online presence helps you expand your business, first locally, then regionally and globally. You can hardly achieve that without being present online. We live in a highly competitive world, and we should use all means at our disposal to reach success.

The steps to boosting the online presence of your real estate business consist of a few crucial ones. These are investing in a professional website and optimizing it for SEO. Additionally, starting a blog and posting insightful content is what makes people come back to your website. Moreover, what also helps a great deal is investing in paid marketing such as Google AdWords and being active across social media channels.

Invest in a professional website

Your website is the first thing your prospective clients see – so, make it worthwhile. You should invest in a professional website, as it is an investment into a first impression. And we all know how important first impressions are. A website that will keep the clients on it is characterized by a modern, sleek design. The listings of properties should have professional, high-resolution images with detailed descriptions. What you can also include is high-end tech and virtual tours of properties. In that way, people can go through the property virtually and sneak a peak. The website should also be user-friendly and easy to navigate. This is the first key step in building an online presence for your real estate business.

Optimize your website for SEO

After you have created a professional and appealing website, it’s time to optimize it for search engines. If your website is not optimized for search engines, people won’t be able to find you, based on the service they’re looking for and the ones you’re offering. So, we could say that this step is equally important as the first one. It is a natural extension of the first step. What you do with SEO is basically help Google rank you in the top results when people are searching for a specific thing you’re offering n your website. An SEO specialist can help you optimize your website for SEO. Remember that it takes time for SEO to start being effective.

For example, a practical example would include a real estate business, located in Sydney. Let’s assume that your business focuses on Inner West Sydney. You would optimize your website in such a way that people searching for real estate in Strathfield, find you among the first few results on Google. And you can achieve that by optimizing your website properly.

Start a blog

Starting a blog on your website is yet another of the powerful tools you can use to boost your online presence. Real estate is such a field that offers plenty of space for blogging on different topics. People don’t know much about real estate practices, so starting a blog would be a great way to share some insightful and useful content. People like reading professional blog posts about the topics that interest them explained in simple language. You can find out which topics are hot currently and write about those. In that way, you’ll have an opportunity to attract new potential clients to your website. Make sure that you update your blog frequently, at least once a week.

Consider paid marketing such as Google AdWords

Digital marketing consists of a few segments – one of the paid ones is Google AdWords. This can be a great marketing strategy as you are charged for your ad only when someone clicks on your ad. It is also called pay-per-click marketing. This kind of marketing is based on keywords, so these ads will only pop up for those people conducting related searches. So, it is highly targeted. For a successful Google AdWords campaign, it is best to hire a PPC expert.

Be active across social media channels

When it comes to social media, there are plenty of them. However, that doesn’t mean that we should be active on every single one of them. You should find out which social media channels are relevant for real estate and focus on making a few great business pages that will be effective for your business. You should respond to comments, share content, and interact with people generally.

Building an online presence for any business takes time – so, be smart about every step and don’t rush it for better long-term results.