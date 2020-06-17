Numerous upbeat comes back to Shabana

Today denotes the birthday of praised on-screen character and ten-time National Film Award champ Shabana, who won the hearts of millions since the time she ventured into films.

Conceived as Afroza Sultana Ratna in Chittagong in 1952, she changed her name when she came into the business. Shabana started her profession during the 60s as a kid artiste.

In 1967, she made her presentation as a lead on-screen character in the film, Chakori, inverse Pakistani artiste Nadim. The hit movie was coordinated by prominent producer Ehtesham.

Throughout the decades, Shabana has been a piece of industrially effective movies, for example, Bhat De, Obujh Mon, Chhutir Ghonta, Shottyo Mittha, Ranga Bhabi, Ora Egarojon, Matir Ghor, Lutera, Shami Keno Ashami, Mayer Doa and numerous others.

The on-screen character has worked with any semblance of Razzak, Farooque and Jashim, in various sorts of movies, including sentimental and social dramatizations. Shabana and Alamgir are viewed as one of the most famous cinema sets till date.

In her celebrated vocation, Shabana worked in about 300 movies, including Chhando Hariye Gelo, which was an immense hit with the crowds upon its discharge during the 70s.

SS Productions, Shabana’s creation house that she framed in organization with her better half, Wahid Sadique, has delivered a few great movies. The film, Matir Ghor, featuring Shabana inverse Razzak, was her first endeavor into creation.

Shabana was most recently seen in the 1997 film Ghore Juddho. In 2000, she settled forever in the US. She is known to pay yearly visits to Bangladesh.

On this extraordinary day, The Daily Star family wishes the living legend a glad life.