Events | Inside Higher Ed | 2022 Survey of Campus Chief Technology/Information Officers

Nearly two-thirds of respondents in Inside Higher Ed’s 2022 Survey of Campus Chief Technology/Information Officers indicate that their institution has not set specific goals for digital transformation. Of those whose institutions did set specific goals for digital transformation, most indicate that it will take 1-3 years (~88%) to make progress on the most pressing goals. Join Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman to go deeper into the survey’s key findings to shed light on how technology/information officers have viewed challenges facing higher education in the U.S. this year.