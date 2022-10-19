Can These Habits Transform Your Life?







What habits could you adopt that would transform both your personal and business life? Join Shannon Jean and Dave Hamilton as we discuss habit recommendations from SystemSunday on Twitter.

00:00:00 Business Brain – The Entrepreneurs’ Podcast #402 for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022

00:01:06 A Sale Is a Successful Transfer of Enthusiasm to The Customer

00:11:00 Ben Meer’s “14 Rare Habits That Will Transform Your Life in 6 Months” 1. Make “No” Your default answer 7. Dave’s Twenty-Minute Rule 4. Don’t regret past decisions 3. Write Down your Beautiful Life Memories 9. Don’t check your phone first thing in the morning

00:29:23 More on those habits! 5. The Gift of Goodbye “Too Many Vampires” — Bitter Pill The Working Agreement 6. Normalize “I don’t know anything about that” as a successful answer 14. Be weird.

The ones we didn’t get to…why? 2. Block time for “Deep Work” and you’ll never worry about $$ again 8. Make decisions without your parent(s)’ approval 10. Learn to stand up for yourself without getting worked up 11. Make consistency your loudest statement 12. Take Mid-day naps 13. Don’t Grocery Shop on an Empty Stomach (and don’t believe what you think/feel unless you’re in a peak mental state)

00:42:07 BB 402 Outtro feedback@businessbrain.show



