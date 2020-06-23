Bangladesh Bank orders shutdown of banks in ‘red zones’

Bangladesh Bank has reported that all parts of banks arranged in the regions with a high commonness of the coronavirus contaminations, hailed as ‘red zones’, will stay shut as a component of the administration’s most recent endeavors to contain the plague.

Nonetheless, banks may work on a restricted scale if the administration permits it, in which case client exchanges will be directed from 10am to 12pm.

Furthermore, the banks in these regions must wrap up all other budgetary exercises by 1:30pm, as per the national bank

By the by, banks in business regions of Dhaka and Chattogram will keep on directing exchanges from 10am to 2pm regardless of whether these fall inside the ‘red zones’. These organizations will stay open until 3 pm to finish other regulatory work.

Police faculty have been sent to uphold lockdown checks at Dhaka’s East Rajabazar in the midst of the coronavirus flare-up. Photograph: Asif Mahmud OvePolice staff have been sent to implement lockdown controls at Dhaka’s East Rajabazar in the midst of the coronavirus flare-up.

Photograph: Asif Mahmud OveThe Cabinet Division on Monday declared that a purported general occasion will be upheld in red zones in an offer to constrain the spread of the coronavirus.

The wellbeing directorate in this manner gave rules with respect to the coronavirus hotspots which was trailed by the national bank’s choice to shut down banks in these regions.