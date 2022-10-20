Hit It & Quit It with Paul Getter, Catherine Brown, and Dawwna St. Louis » Succeed As Your Own Boss

Catherine Brown understands what it means to build a business during challenging times. She launched her first company with two small boys at home in 2003 and now runs a sales training firm called ExtraBold Sales. Catherine is a veteran of over 25 years of selling, recruiting, and fundraising with nonprofits. In her new book, How Good Humans Sell™, she combines sales best practices with psychology principles. Her training includes research-based workshops that get at the heart of why people hesitate while selling. Catherine has a bachelor’s degree from Rice University in Houston and has been trained in marketing through StoryBrand. She lives in Texas with her family and loves taking walks, reading, planning her next globetrotting adventure, watching sci-fi, and hosting dinner parties.

Paul Getter, The Internet Marketing Nerd, was broke in 2009, struggling and delivering phone books out of the back of his car. After teaching himself about the power of internet marketing, he created The Internet Marketing Nerd and quickly became one of the most sought-after marketing experts in the world. He has spent over a billion dollars running ad campaigns for himself and his clients and has scaled numerous businesses to eight figures. You can get more information about him at PaulGetter.com.

Dawnna St. Louis is an in-demand international speaker and sales and revenue acceleration coach. She is called the coach’s coach when she works with subject matter experts to turn their expertise into high-profit coaching and speaking businesses. Next year, she will launch her Fyrebrand-certified coaching program for those who want to be successful business coaches and have the expertise to do so. Dawnna’s success growing coaching businesses and entrepreneurial firms have earned her an exclusive spot as the business coach for Goldman Sachs Minority Entrepreneurs.

Three of my amazing guests – Paul Getter, Catherine Brown, and Dawnna St. Louis – join me simultaneously for a fun, lighthearted, rapid-fire round of my favorite business questions.

We get their opinions on a few business tools, some old-school marketing tips, and some great books for aspiring business owners.

This week on SmallBizChat Podcast:

Fun, fast-paced round of questioning.

Our guests’ favorite podcasts.

Their favorite business app.

Their favorite old-school marketing tip.

Plus a few other questions about great resources for up-and-coming business leaders.

