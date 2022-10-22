Starlink’s satellite signals, and joyless tech

Advances in reproductive technologies are forcing us to reconsider what it means to be a parent—even at a genetic level. While IVF allows would-be parents to use eggs and sperm donated by others, who may or may not have a role in the life of the resulting child, it’s not just IVF. Technologies that result in babies with three genetic parents are already in use. And others that enable four or more genetic parents could be available in the near future.

This kind of progress inevitably raises vital questions. What is it about a genetic contribution that may or may not make a person a parent? Is there an ideal number of parents a child can have? And, when we come down to it, do genetics even really matter at all? Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou

The must-reads

