The Problem with Giving Employees What They Want – Small Business Show 373 – Business Brain

Small Business owners want happy and productive employees. Can you get those types of employees by giving them everything they say they want?
Do your employees really know what they want and if you plan on asking them, what’s the best way to phrase the question? Join us today on The Small Business Show where we discuss the problem with giving employees what they want along with more topics you don’t want to miss!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 38:34 — 27.0MB) | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Email | | More