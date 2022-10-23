Seeking stability in school when the waters rise


WHITESBURG, Ky. — From the window of her family’s second-floor apartment, five-year-old Ophelia Carter saw the water rising.

Weeks earlier, Ophelia’s father had pointed out a snapping turtle in the shallow river that runs just yards away from their home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, a town of some 2,000 people.

But on July 28, the family watched as the North Fork of the Kentucky River rushed fast and muddy below a concrete bridge.

 

