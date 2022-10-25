The Pixel 6A, Pixel Buds Pro, and Other Google Devices Are on Sale Right Now

We like the Pixel Buds Pro for their punchy bass and super comfortable design. The wireless charging case makes recharging a snap and you’ll get a solid seven hours of playtime even with noise canceling on. A single 11-mm dynamic driver inside each Pixel Buds Pro delivers a surprisingly robust soundstage, made possible in large part by Google’s excellent digital signal processing and noise canceling. The buds are also plugged into Google Assistant, so you can shout “Hey Google” and call up songs, timers, or whatever you need.

Other Great Google Deals

There are a few other good Google deals happening right now. Check ’em out!

Google Nest Audio Photograph: Google

The already affordable Google Nest Audio speaker (8/10 WIRED Recommends) is down to a mere $50. That’s a good deal on one of our favorite smart speakers, especially if you prefer Google Assistant to control your smart home. At this price, you can get two for the price of one, pair them together, and really crank up the tunes. Read our Best Smart Speakers guide for more.

If you’re just starting out in the smart home world, the smaller Nest Mini (7/10, WIRED Review) is also on sale and makes a somewhat cheaper way to test the waters. This one is wall-mountable. If your primary use for it is playing music, it’ll do the job, but the Nest Audio will serve you much better. This compact speaker is best for the areas in your home where Google Assistant might not be able to hear you, like the garage, so you can ask it to turn on the lights as you walk in. Read our Best Google Assistant Speakers guide for more details.

The Nest Hub Max (8/10, WIRED Recommends) is Google’s biggest smart display and the only one with a camera. That means you can use it for video calls on Google Meet or Zoom. There’s a physical switch that can cut power to the microphones and camera for privacy. You can follow recipes or watch Netflix on this 10-inch screen, and see visual responses to your queries to Google Assistant. If you have a compatible smart doorbell or security camera, you can view the video feed too.

This smaller smart display doesn’t have a camera but it does have the ability to track your sleep, which can be handy if you wanted a way to track this data without having to wear a wearable.

